During the DC Fandome virtual event, it was unveiled that the HBO Max superhero original series, Doom Patrol, will be renewed and coming back for a fourth installment, according to Deadline. Set within the DC Universe, the superhero dramedy program is in the midst of its third season following its premiere on September 23. Created for television by Jeremy Carver (Supernatural, Being Human), the series is a comic book adaptation of the titular squad of superheroes which was created by Bob Haney, Arnold Drake, and Bruno Premiani.

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO