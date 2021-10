New York Knicks All-Star Julius Randle wants to keep winning. It doesn’t matter if its the preseason, he’ll step up when he needs to. Randle proved as much during their final preseason game, banking a step-back jumper at the buzzer to take down the Washington Wizards 115-113. Adding more heartbreak for the Capital City team, the game-winner denied them a chance to get their first win heading to the 2021-22 regular season.

