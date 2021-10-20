CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Qualtrics Raises Full-Year Sales Forecast Above Wall Street Expectations

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 6 days ago

(Reuters) -Qualtrics International on Wednesday raised its full-year sales forecast above analyst estimates as the business software firm reported third-quarter revenue and profits that also beat expectations. The Utah-based company, whose software businesses solicit feedback from customers and employees to improve products, said it now forecasts full-year 2021 revenue...

US News and World Report

Norfolk Southern Q3 Profit up 32% Despite Flat Rail Volume

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Norfolk Southern's third-quarter profit jumped 32% even though the number of shipments the railroad delivered remained relatively flat because it was able to increase prices on most categories of freight. The railroad said it earned $753 million, $3.06 per share, in the quarter. That's up from...
MarketWatch

Coca-Cola stock surges after profit and revenue beats, raised outlook

Shares of Coca-Cola Co. surged 3.0% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the beverage giant reported third-quarter profit and revenue that rose above expectations, with all geographic regions saw revenue and unit case volume growth, and raised its full-year earnings growth view. The company reported net income that rose to $2.47 billion, or 57 cents a share, from $1.74 billion, or 40 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share came in at 65 cents, beating the FactSet consensus of 58 cents. Revenue grew 16.1% to $10.04 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $9.77 billion, including 8% growth in concentrate sales. Unit case volume rose 6%, amid improving performance in away-from-home channels. For 2021, the company raised its adjusted EPS growth guidance range to 15% to 17% from 13% to 15%, while the current FactSet EPS consensus of $2.26 implies 15.9% growth. The stock has declined 4.9% over teh past three months through Tuesday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 2.0%.
MarketWatch

Hasbro stock rises after profit tops forecasts, revenue rose in line with expectations

Shares of Hasbro Inc. rose 2.1% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the toy maker reported third-quarter earnings that beat forecasts, citing particular strength in its entertainment business. Net income rose to $253.2 million, or $1.83 a share, from $220.9 million, or $1.61 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.96 from $1.88 and beat the FactSet consensus of $1.69. Revenue grew 10.9% to $1.97 billion, matching the FactSet consensus, while cost of sales slipped 0.1% to $609.5 million. Entertainment revenue soared 76% to $327.1 million and Wizards of the Coast and digital gaming revenue increased 32% to $360.2 million, while consumer products revenue fell 3% to $1.28 billion, as supply chain disruptions and high demand led to stock levels that were below targets. The stock has dropped 14.7% over the past three months through Monday, while the S&P 500 has gained 3.3%.
Times Union

GlobalFoundries expects stock sale to raise $1.4 billion

MALTA - GlobalFoundries is hoping to raise about $1.4 billion through the sale of 55 million shares in its initial public offering expected by the end of the year. The chipmaker, which employs 3,000 people at its Fab 8 campus in Malta, has been planning the IPO for several years now, aiming to capitalize on an expected "golden age" of semiconductor manufacturing as chips become more ubiquitous in society with the advent of smart machines and artificial intelligence used in everything from phones to cars and power plants.
The Motley Fool

Qualtrics Stock Jumps on Earnings Beat and Guidance Raise

Revenue surged 41% year over year, crushing Wall Street’s expectation of 5% growth. On an adjusted basis, the company posted a profit, whereas analysts had projected a loss. Management raised full-year guidance on the top and bottom lines. Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM), the leader and creator of the experience management (XM)...
wtvbam.com

Nestle raises full year sales outlook to 6-7% organic growth this year

ZURICH (Reuters) -Nestle raised its sales guidance on Wednesday, saying it now expects full year organic growth of 6-7% after strong retail sales and a recovery in out-of-home food consumption pushed organic sales 6.5% higher in the third quarter. Organic sales – which strip out acquisitions, divestitures and currency swings...
cdcgamingreports.com

Wall Street expecting strong revenues in Las Vegas into 2022

Third-quarter earnings for the casino industry kick off today and one firm expects a strong showing in Las Vegas for both the third and fourth quarters and into 2022. Morgan Stanley issued a note to investors today citing the first two months of third-quarter gaming data in Nevada being “remarkably strong for Las Vegas, with Strip volumes up 26% versus 2019 and Las Vegas locals up 12%. Our channel checks suggest activity levels for September were not as strong as July/August, but still above 2019 levels, which translates to the third quarter running ahead of our prior forecasts.”
