Taiwan will not be the first to launch into a war against China but will defend itself fully if needed, defence minister Chiu Kuo Cheng told the island’s parliamentarians on Thursday.“What is clearest is that the Republic of China absolutely will not start or set off a war, but if there are movements we will meet the enemy full on,” Mr Chiu said, using Taiwan’s official name.Though Beijing has attempted to mount pressure on the island, Taiwan wants to maintain the status quo with China and will not “advance rashly”, he added.The defence minister’s comments came as tensions between...

