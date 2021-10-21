Homestead opens high school hockey season with win over Carroll

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The back-to-back City Champion Homestead Spartans held off a late-effort by Carroll for a one-goal win on the opening night of high school hockey, 4-3.

The Spartans got out to a three-goal advantage by mid-way through the second period with goals from Antoine Nicoli and Pj Isenbarger. The Chargers battled back and even cut it to just a one-goal game with a score by Konner Ball with 52 seconds remaining.

Both teams are back in action next week, Homestead faces Leo and Carroll collides with the Fort Wayne Vipers.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.