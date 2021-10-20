Review: Tetris Effect: Connected (Nintendo Switch)

The first ten minutes of No More Heroes 3 are very bizarre. It starts with Travis Touchdown reminiscing about a game called Deathman that he used to play as a kid. You’re treated to an animated cartoon, reminding me a lot of an ’80s style anime, where you see a young boy riding his bike to a crash site on an alien spaceship. The boy finds a cute little alien and stuffs him in his backpack, hiding it from the government agents hunting him down (sounds familiar). We learn that the little alien’s name is FU, and the boy’s name is Damon. The animated short ends, and we’re transported to the present day, where Damon has grown up and created a business empire based on the knowledge FU has shared with him. FU returns as an adult, but he’s not the cute and cuddly alien we remember. In fact, he’s back and wants to conquer the world. Welcome to a Suda51 game.
Comments / 0