Review: Tetris Effect: Connected (Nintendo Switch)

Chill vibes, a curious narrative and challenging optional tests make A Little Golf Journey an interesting take on the world’s most boring sport. The Finger Guns Review. I’m just going to put this out there – I dislike golf. A lot. I hate watching it and I don’t enjoy playing it. To use a quote that Mark Twain is famously mis-attributed with, “Golf is a good walk spoiled.”. Don’t get me wrong. I love the concept; The challenge to put the ball in the hole is certainly appealing. It’s just everything else that comes with it that frustrates me. For me, the only form of golf that is any good is the virtual, video game kind. When the core aim remains but all the pomp and circumstance of the sport is removed, anything is possible in golfing video games and they can be excellent because of it. Games like What The Golf? and Golf Club: Wasteland are proof of that. A Little Golf Journey from Okidokico is the latest game to take the world’s most boring sport and transform it into something else. Sure, the trappings are their – there’s golf balls, flags and greens – but A Little Golf Journey is more so a chill physics puzzle game set across a series of gorgeous locations. And it’s certainly worth your time.

