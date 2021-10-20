CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: Tetris Effect: Connected (Nintendo Switch)

By Trevor Gould
purenintendo.com
 6 days ago

The Tetris franchise keeps marching on, with Tetris Effect: Connected landing on the Nintendo Switch. Most everyone knows Tetris. You might even be familiar with this version, an enhanced port of a game first released in 2018. So, this makes for an easy review and recommendation. Buy it now....

purenintendo.com

The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for nearly a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately,...
purenintendo.com

Review: Ultra Age (Nintendo Switch)

Ultra Age is a hack-and-slash game akin to the Devil May Cry franchise. Ultra Age is set in a very, very distant future in the year 3174. The ecosystem of the planet has been altered permanently. After this event, the Earth no longer had sufficient resources for the population. Society has split into two: those who remained on Earth and those who moved to a space colony. Needless to say, those who remained did not do too well.
purenintendo.com

Review: Shadow Corridor (Nintendo Switch)

First, I’d like to thank Shadow Corridor for confirming that I’m indeed a massive wimp and will only return to it with either company or during hours where the sun is up. When given the opportunity to review a horror game in the month of Halloween, I jumped at the chance, and oh boy, did this not disappoint.
imore.com

Nintendo Switch OLED model review: The prettiest handheld experience Nintendo has to offer

I've owned every Nintendo Switch iteration that the company has released, starting from the original Switch, to the Switch V2 and Switch Lite, and finally the Nintendo Switch OLED model. While this latest version isn't the huge upgrade with 4K and higher processing power that many had hoped for, it's still quite impressive.
heypoorplayer.com

Inspector Waffles Review (Switch)

Inspector Waffles was once known as one of the greatest detectives Cat Town had ever seen; these days, he’s more likely to get to the bottom of a milk bottle than a case. Things haven’t been the same since the “Snowball Incident…” but he doesn’t want to get into that. No, he’d rather spend his time sleepwalking through mysteries, then spending the evening at the Metal Heart before heading back to the office for some shuteye seated at his desk. Every day was a functioning nightmare for Waffles… until the case that forced him to face his trauma head on and overcome his own mental obstacles holding him back from moving forward.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Nintendo Switch OLED Review: Is it worth buying?

If you’ve got an original Nintendo Switch and really don’t want to fork out the cash for the new Switch OLED, then a word of warning: don’t try it out. If a friend offers to give you a blast on theirs, or a passer-by tries to force the portable console into your hands, then drop your bags and run far, far away. If you’re an original Switch owner who does not want to spend money on an unnecessary upgrade, then you won’t want to spend even a minute of your time with the Switch OLED. Doing so will make your current console feel completely obsolete by comparison.
VIDEO GAMES
purenintendo.com

Review: Gleylancer (Nintendo Switch)

Respected but not readily available until now, Gleylancer moves from the Mega Drive and Wii Virtual Console to the Nintendo Switch eShop. It might be the best shooter you’ve yet to play. Gleylancer takes place in the year 2025, which probably seemed far away back in 1992. When alien invaders...
nintendojo.com

Backlog Review: Curved Space (Switch)

Can’t save mid-run, you have to finish or start over; nothing carries over from run to run. Welcome to our latest Backlog Review, where we look at game releases that might have slipped through the cracks and determine whether or not they’re worthy of a playthrough. Curved Space is a...
VIDEO GAMES
purenintendo.com

Review: No More Heroes 3 (Nintendo Switch)

The first ten minutes of No More Heroes 3 are very bizarre. It starts with Travis Touchdown reminiscing about a game called Deathman that he used to play as a kid. You’re treated to an animated cartoon, reminding me a lot of an ’80s style anime, where you see a young boy riding his bike to a crash site on an alien spaceship. The boy finds a cute little alien and stuffs him in his backpack, hiding it from the government agents hunting him down (sounds familiar). We learn that the little alien’s name is FU, and the boy’s name is Damon. The animated short ends, and we’re transported to the present day, where Damon has grown up and created a business empire based on the knowledge FU has shared with him. FU returns as an adult, but he’s not the cute and cuddly alien we remember. In fact, he’s back and wants to conquer the world. Welcome to a Suda51 game.
VIDEO GAMES
fingerguns.net

A Little Golf Journey Review (Switch) – Tee-rific

Chill vibes, a curious narrative and challenging optional tests make A Little Golf Journey an interesting take on the world’s most boring sport. The Finger Guns Review. I’m just going to put this out there – I dislike golf. A lot. I hate watching it and I don’t enjoy playing it. To use a quote that Mark Twain is famously mis-attributed with, “Golf is a good walk spoiled.”. Don’t get me wrong. I love the concept; The challenge to put the ball in the hole is certainly appealing. It’s just everything else that comes with it that frustrates me. For me, the only form of golf that is any good is the virtual, video game kind. When the core aim remains but all the pomp and circumstance of the sport is removed, anything is possible in golfing video games and they can be excellent because of it. Games like What The Golf? and Golf Club: Wasteland are proof of that. A Little Golf Journey from Okidokico is the latest game to take the world’s most boring sport and transform it into something else. Sure, the trappings are their – there’s golf balls, flags and greens – but A Little Golf Journey is more so a chill physics puzzle game set across a series of gorgeous locations. And it’s certainly worth your time.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to connect Bluetooth headphones to Nintendo Switch OLED

The Nintendo Switch is the perfect handheld console for on-the-go gaming. While it’s easy to get lost in a game when you have your headphones plugged in, only recently did Nintendo allow you to connect a pair of Bluetooth headphones to the Switch through a system update in early September. Since wireless Bluetooth headphones are becoming more and more popular, here is a quick breakdown of how to connect Bluetooth headphones to the Nintendo Switch OLED.
VIDEO GAMES
perfectly-nintendo.com

VirtuaVerse (old-school cyberpunk point & click adventure) announced for Nintendo Switch

Blood Music have announced a game for the Nintendo Switch: VirtuaVerse, an old-school cyberpunk point & click adventure developed by Theta Division. It will launch on October 28th worldwide, and will cost 14.99€/ £12.99 / $14.99 / 1 800 Yen. The game requires 416MB of free space, and can be played in the following languages: English, Japanese, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Russian, Chinese, Portuguese. The Japanese version does offer an English language option.
VIDEO GAMES
heypoorplayer.com

Jack Axe Review (Switch)

It was never really a question whether or not I would review Jack Axe, a cute platformer about a mischievous Viking girl. The question was when I would finish it and how much I would enjoy it. Developed by Keybol Games and published by the fine folks at Neon Doctrine, it’s an open-world platforming adventure. Featuring colorful artwork, a charming plot, and plenty of spunk, it easily could have been one of my favorite platformers of 2021. Keep reading this Jack Axe review to see if it lived up to its potential.
VIDEO GAMES
xda-developers

Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection for Nintendo Switch now just $20 ($20 off)

Assassin’s Creed might be Ubisoft’s most recognizable series of games, spanning 14 years and 12 main games. However, the Nintendo Switch is missing out on most of those, likely due to the Switch’s difficulty handling most modern open-world games. One of the few releases on the Switch is The Rebel Collection from 2019, which includes ports of Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag and Assassin’s Creed Rogue. Now you can get the collection for just $19.99 at multiple retail stores, a discount of $20 from the usual price.
VIDEO GAMES
keengamer.com

Gang Beasts Review: Getting the Gang Back Together (Switch)

If you’re like me and most of your social events mean whipping out the party games with your friends, I’m sure you have come across Gang Beasts before. This fast-paced, action-packed beat ’em up has been a popular release by Boneloaf since its initial release in 2014. Since then, the title has become available on most major consoles, so it has been highly praised for many years (as you can probably imagine).
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Daily Deals: Get Metroid Dread for £35 on Nintendo Switch (Save £15)

Has been getting a lot of praise, as it should, and you can now pick up the game for £35 in what must be one of the absolute best deals of the year. All you need to do is enter code GAMENEXTDAY at checkout from Currys. These sorts of promotions at Currys rarely last very long, so don't hang around and get your order in as soon as possible.
FIFA
purenintendo.com

Review: HIX: Puzzle Islands (Nintendo Switch)

HIX: Puzzle Islands is a surprising game. It sets out to create a puzzle experience that’s fun, addictive, and tricky enough for adults but easy enough for kids. It’s a balance that’s not easy to pull off, but HIX manages to do it with style. It easily earns its E rating, as this is a title that can be enjoyed by everyone.
godisageek.com

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Nintendo Switch review

First released all the way back in 2013, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes became one of the most popular titles in TT Games’ franchise-straddling series. In that year the MCU was still hurtling through Phase Two. Iron Man 3 and Thor: The Dark World hardly set the world alight, but fans were still basking in the glory of The Avengers. Superhero Fever was everywhere, and all anyone wanted was more Marvel goodness.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo World Report

Ruin Raiders (Switch) Review

Explore the depths of an ancient civilization in this tactical roguelike. One of the hottest trends in gaming in recent years is the rise of the roguelike. Adding mechanics that encourage multiple runs of games that let you improve over time, when done right, provides an extra hook to keep you coming back, but when it’s off by a little it can result in a game just feeling repetitive. Unfortunately, Ruin Raiders falls into that latter category a bit too often.
VIDEO GAMES
gamecritics.com

Paint The Town Red (Switch) Review

HIGH The damage modeling makes the fighting feel satisfying. LOW A repetitive combat system and only a few different levels. If you ask me, there’s nothing as satisfying as beating down a virtual opponent in a videogame. Granted, I’m not saying it’s an educational experience, but it is great stress relief when one has had a bit too much of the daily grind. For folks like me who just want a simple outlet to blow off some steam, Paint The Town Red offers virtual beatdowns in great amounts… but not much else.
VIDEO GAMES

