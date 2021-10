A group of Chautauqua-Cattaraugus Board of Realtors members met recently at the Daniel Reed Pier in Barcelona to pick up trash and debris along the beach. Then, a group gathered at an abandoned property in Jamestown to mow, trim and remove trash. The project was coordinated with the help of the Jamestown Parks and Recreation and Development departments. Rick Kinney of Greenside Landscaping donated his equipment and time to assist with this project, as well.

9 DAYS AGO