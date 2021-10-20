Book sale to be hosted at Marktplatz

Amazon is currently running a buy 2, get 1 free sale across a variety of categories. There is news for gamers, as a ton of books are included. For Nintendo fans, you can save on items like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Creating a Champion (including the Hero’s Edition), Zelda: Breath of the Wild guide, The Legend of Zelda Encyclopedia Deluxe Edition, Twilight Princess manga, The Art of Super Mario Odyssey, Splatoon 1 and 2 art books, Kirby: Art & Style Collection, and The Art of Fire Emblem: Awakening. There are some third-party offerings as well with Octopath Traveler: The Complete Guide, The Art of Cuphead, Art of Mana, The Art of Shantae, The Art of Doom Eternal, and much more.

13 DAYS AGO