Book sale to be hosted at Marktplatz

Fredericksburg Standard
 6 days ago

The Friends of Pioneer Memorial Library will hold its annual book sale fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 30, at the...

www.fredericksburgstandard.com

yourislandnews.com

Friends of Beaufort Library Fall Book Sale returns

This year’s bookstravaganza includes new Meet the Authors program. The Friends of the Beaufort Library (FOL) has announced the return of the annual Fall Book Sale November 5-7. Because of the pandemic, the 2020 sale was canceled, so this year’s sale promises to be bigger and better than ever. The...
ourcommunitynow.com

Book sale at library Friday and Saturday

We went through a lot of road work around here this past summer. Many folks were dealing with chipped or broken windshields, but those kinds of issues are readily seen and most likely taken care of rather quickly.
concordnh.gov

The Book Sale is Back!

This special welcome back sale feature is a "bag of books for $5." Buy the blue bag at the Service Desk, then fill it up with book sale books! There is no limit on bags per person. The proceeds from the library book sale benefit your library!. Sorry, but we...
goldcountrymedia.com

Friends book sale from Tuesday to Oct. 23

The Friends of the Loomis Library will have its weeklong book sale from Tuesday through Oct. 23. Hours on Tuesday through Oct. 22 are 10 a.m. to-5 p.m. On Oct. 23, the book sale will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Children’s books are priced at 25 cents....
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Friends of the Library Book Sale this Week

(Atlantic) Year after year, people come to the Atlantic Public Library to purchase used books during the Friends of the Libraries book sale. The group is planning another three-day sale starting this week. Ken Moorman of the Friends of the Library organization says the Atlantic Public Library collects these books...
ATLANTIC, IA
vanceairscoop.com

Hospice Circle of Love to host fall book sale this weekend

ENID, Okla. — Hospice Circle of Love is asking community members to “read to help those in need” during the nonprofit organization’s fall book sale this weekend. The sale, which is held biannually in the spring and fall, will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday at Hospice Circle of Love’s North Building, 314 S. 3rd.
theweektoday.com

October Used Book Sales

Have we got some great used books for you this month! We have gently used books in all genres and for all ages. Remember our new hours please!. Our SPECIAL THEME TABLE: Halloween and Thanksgiving. We will have some wonderful books celebrating these events on our special table this month.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Webster County Citizen

- Week-long book sale

Marcella Carmichael and Rose Rippee of the Seymour Friends of the Library organization were on duty Monday for the first day of October's week-long book sale at the Seymour Community Library. The sale continues today (Wednesday), Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 9...
nintendoeverything.com

Amazon hosting buy 2, get 1 free sale on gaming books

Amazon is currently running a buy 2, get 1 free sale across a variety of categories. There is news for gamers, as a ton of books are included. For Nintendo fans, you can save on items like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Creating a Champion (including the Hero’s Edition), Zelda: Breath of the Wild guide, The Legend of Zelda Encyclopedia Deluxe Edition, Twilight Princess manga, The Art of Super Mario Odyssey, Splatoon 1 and 2 art books, Kirby: Art & Style Collection, and The Art of Fire Emblem: Awakening. There are some third-party offerings as well with Octopath Traveler: The Complete Guide, The Art of Cuphead, Art of Mana, The Art of Shantae, The Art of Doom Eternal, and much more.
altavistajournal.com

Lynchburg Public Library to host shredding event, sidewalk book sale

On Saturday, October 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., a 1st Choice Shredding truck will be at the Lynchburg Public Library, 2315 Memorial Avenue, to provide secure document destruction. Anyone with excess documents has been invited to bring their personal, legal and tax papers for shredding. The cost is...
Duncan Banner

Toy Shop hosts fall rummage sale this weekend

The Toy Shop of Duncan will operate at full force from now until Christmas on a mission to make the winter holiday season special for area children. The team will further that cause through the annual fall rummage sale this weekend. The Toy Shop of Duncan will put on the...
DUNCAN, OK
floridaweekly.com

Copperfish Books to host Books & Brunch Author Extravaganza

Copperfish Books has scheduled a special event set for Monday, Oct. 25, when New York Times bestselling authors Kristy Woodson Harvey, Mary Kay Andrews and Patti Callahan will be in conversation with New York Times bestselling author Kristin Harmel. The authors will speak and sign copies of their upcoming books...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
kmrskkok.com

Briggs Library Associates to Hold Book Sale

The pandemic caused the cancellation of the Briggs Library Associates annual book sale last year, so the book sale set for Thursday and Friday of this week will be extra large. Library Associate Sarah Haugen told the KMRS Community Connection that many members of the general community may not take full advantage of the university library that they also can access.
MORRIS, MN
swiowanewssource.com

Annual Library Book Sale Starts Today

ATLANTIC — Love to read? The annual Fall Library Book Sale will run from Oct. 20-23, selling books in categories from children’s to history and more. Ken Moorman of the Friends of the Library, said the books would be on sale from 25 cents to $1, and were sorted into categories. Many books would be on tables, ready to sell, but as they do, more will be added, so buyers who come in Wednesday may want to return and check out the books later.
wmky.org

Friends Group to Host Annual Book Sale

The annual Book Sale for the Rowan County Public Library will look a little different this year. The popular event is usually held at the Library, but has been cancelled for two years because of COVID-19 concerns. Susette Redwine is the Secretary of the Friends of the Rowan County Public...
scttx.com

Great Halloween Books at the Library; Book Sale Starts Oct. 28

October 24, 2021 - Aryn and Sullivan McAdams recently visited the Fannie Brown Booth Memorial Library. They found some great Halloween books to check out. The girls hope you will also visit the library and pick out Halloween books to share with your children and grandchildren. Aryn and Sullivan enjoyed their visit to the library and hope you will visit it soon.

