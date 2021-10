LaMelo Ball has slowly evolved into the face of the Charlotte Hornets since bursting onto the scene less than a year ago. And his mug is plastered on something else now. The keepsake is one of a number of giveaways the Hornets announced Thursday as part of their game-night promotions. Ball’s bobblehead comes in a three-game gift pack bearing his name and the games are wrapped around the holiday season. It includes their Nov. 26 matchup against Minnesota, the Dec. 27 tilt versus Houston and a Jan. 2 contest with Phoenix.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO