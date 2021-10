The 62nd Thessaloniki International Film Festival, which will unfold from 4 to 14 November, remains faithful to its mission of presenting valuable Balkan cinema to international audiences. This time, the programming team casts light on the Iron Lady of Bulgarian cinema, namely Binka Zhelyazkova (her surname originates from the Bulgarian word for “iron”), the first ever female filmmaker in the country and one of the few active women directors globally in the 1950s, whose unconventional work is characterised by her individual artistic style and her bravery in questioning her era’s ideology. The festival will present the first six of her seven features, plus two documentaries. Although all her films were completed between 1957 and 1988 in communist Bulgaria, their obvious parallels with Italian neorealism and the French New Wave, mature cinematic language and free spirit make them universally relevant, and one could hardly guess they were born within a totalitarian regime. Yet they remain unfamiliar outside the specialised film circuit; as Mark Cousins asks in his documentary series Women Make Film after elaborating on her work, “Why is Binka Zhelyazkova’s name not known to all movie lovers?”

