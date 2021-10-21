CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Woman charged with assault after allegedly spraying woman with mace

By Karl Wehmhoener
 5 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Boone County prosecutor has charged a Columbia woman after an incident in September where she allegedly maced a person.

Mandesia Robinson is charged with armed criminal action and second-degree assault.

According to police, the victim was in her vehicle at the Dexheimer Shelter parking lot at Cosmo Park when Robinson sprayed the victim with mace.

Police say medics responded and the victim suffered a seizure and was taken to a local hospital for treatment according to court documents.

KMIZ ABC 17 News

