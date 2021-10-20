Talk of the Town – October 20

Charles Town Races has an eight-race card on tap for this evening. Post time for the opener is 7:00 p.m., and we’ve got Charles Town picks. Race 65-1-2-4The morning line favorite in this maiden event, the second of two divisions of a maiden dash for two-year-old state-bred fillies, is #2 My Juba (6-5). The value proposition is a little tough to get your head around with this miss; she’s already run four times against state-bred maidens without a win, which makes evenish money a little bit much. We can forgive her last, when she backed up going 6 1/2 furlongs. Now back to a one-turn dash, she can get back to her better efforts and certainly is a contender for win honors… Because of the value question, we’ll try to beat her with #5 Jules Rules (8-5). This first-time starter by Summer Front is out of the Eastover Court mare Julie B, who’s already thrown five winners. Trainer Javier Contreras wins 17% of the time with debut maiden special weight runners… A price play perhaps worth a look is #1 Princess Halo (12-1). This one ran on nicely in her debut after getting left at the gate, and while her follow-up wasn’t great, she also was going two turns that day. She returns to a one-turn event here and will make her second start with blinkers…

CHARLES TOWN, WV ・ 12 DAYS AGO