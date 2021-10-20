Notice: Lynndyl Town 10/20/21 B

The Fond du Lac County Board got it’s first look at a proposed 2021-22 budget. County executive Al Buechel presented the proposed budget at Tuesday night’s board meeting. Buechel says one of the big ticket items in the budget is reconstruction of Pioneer Road in the area of West Johnson Street. Buechel says the budget also earmarks money to replace the county’s financial software at a cost of $3 million. Buechel says increases in medical insurance are impacting the budget. Buechel is also recommending a one percent salary increase for county employees. Buechel says the county is still deciding how to use $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding. Buechel says the county has until the end of 2024 to spend the money. The finance committee will now begin it’s work on the budget before the county board takes a final vote at their meeting next month.

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI ・ 7 DAYS AGO