CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynndyl, UT

Notice: Lynndyl Town 10/20/21 B

millardccp.com
 7 days ago

Lynndyl Town is currently seeking applicants for a Part-time General Maintenance Worker position.A qualified candidate should have mechanical repair aptitude enough to perform basic building, grounds, and equipment maintenance tasks. Experience operating small to medium sized...

millardccp.com

Comments / 0

Related
progressivegrocer.com

Why Grocery Workers Are Quitting

Nearly half of front-line workers are planning to leave their jobs, and the reason may surprise you. According to Axonify's annual Global State of Frontline Work Experience Study, retail workers reported burnout (63%) as being a more important motivating factor for resigning compared to compensation (50%), with grocery workers citing 56% burnout.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
centraloregondaily.com

Increased emergency SNAP benefits continue in November

Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in November. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In November, roughly 398,400 SNAP households will receive about $63 million in...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Motley Fool

7 Part-Time Remote Jobs Employers Are Scrambling to Fill

If you're searching for a part-time remote job, there are plenty of companies looking for help. Taking on a part-time remote job comes with several sweet perks. For one, Americans who worked remotely in 2020 cut their commute time by a collective 62.4 million hours per day. These same employees can stay in their pajama bottoms while working if they desire, or take a break to let the dogs out.
PERSONAL FINANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lynndyl, UT
washingtoninformer.com

Black Farmers’ Boycott Against John Deere Equipment Ongoing after Company Refuses Conference Participation

A National Black Farmers Association-led boycott of John Deere equipment that began a month ago remains ongoing with the group’s members adamantly stating that the nearly 200-year-old American industrial giant apparently cares little for equality and inclusiveness. The association said in a statement that the boycott hinges on the Deere...
AGRICULTURE
millardccp.com

Notice to Water Users 10/13/21

The applications below were filed with the Division of Water Rights in Millard County. These are informal proceedings per Rule 655-6-2. Protests concerning an application must be legibly written or typed, contain the name and mailing address of the protesting party, STATE THE APPLICATION NUMBER PROTESTED, CITE REASONS FOR THE PROTEST, and REQUEST A HEARING, if desired. Also, A $15 FEE MUST BE INCLUDED FOR EACH APPLICATION PROTESTED. Protests must be filed with the Division of Water Rights on or before Nov. 9, 2021 either electronically using the Division's on-line Protest of Application form, by hand delivery to a Division office, or by mail at PO Box 146300, Salt Lake City, UT 84114-6300. Please visit waterrights.utah.gov or call (801)538-7240 for additional information.
MILLARD COUNTY, UT
Plainsman

School notes 10-20-21

Greetings! As school continues to roll out and students are in full force with their academics, the nurse’s office continues to have non-stop visits each day. Many of those visits can easily be treated with medications, snacks, rest, or simply just listening. Some visits though, reveal that students are dealing with a lot of mental health concerns such as anxiety and depression.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lynndyl Town
CBS Baltimore

Wegmans Hosting Job Fair, Aims To Hire 300 People In Maryland

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Calling all job seekers: Wegmans is hosting a virtual job fair on Wednesday. The grocery store chain has more than 300 openings at its eight Maryland stores, including part-time roles in its merchandising, front-end, culinary, pharmacy and perishable departments. Certain positions, such as prep and line cooks, qualify for signing bonuses up to $1,000. Wegmans’ virtual hiring event runs 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Those interested in taking part should fill out an online application ahead of time. Applicants will be contacted by the company’s hiring staff to schedule a phone interview. To learn more, check out the company’s website.
MARYLAND STATE
alachuacounty.us

10-20-21 Planning Commission Meeting

The Alachua County Planning Commission will meet on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at the Alachua County Administration Building (12 S.E. 1st Street, Gainesville). This meeting begins at 6 p.m. The public may offer comments virtually and in person. If attending in person, masks are strongly recommended for those not vaccinated.
ALACHUA, FL
radioplusinfo.com

10-20-21 fdl county budget unveiled

The Fond du Lac County Board got it’s first look at a proposed 2021-22 budget. County executive Al Buechel presented the proposed budget at Tuesday night’s board meeting. Buechel says one of the big ticket items in the budget is reconstruction of Pioneer Road in the area of West Johnson Street. Buechel says the budget also earmarks money to replace the county’s financial software at a cost of $3 million. Buechel says increases in medical insurance are impacting the budget. Buechel is also recommending a one percent salary increase for county employees. Buechel says the county is still deciding how to use $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding. Buechel says the county has until the end of 2024 to spend the money. The finance committee will now begin it’s work on the budget before the county board takes a final vote at their meeting next month.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
hudsonvalleyone.com

Letters to the editor (10/20/21)

Topics include: Sidelined by new campground law; Is plastic recycled?; Winston Farm development project should not proceed; Clearcutting on Olderbark Mountain; and more . . . ➜ Subscribe to keep reading. Unlimited access, starting at $3.33/mo. See subscription options >. Already a subscriber?
POLITICS
Sourcing Journal

Parkdale: Leading the World in Sustainable Yarn Manufacturing and Fiber Technology

As the world’s leading manufacturer of spun yarns, Parkdale is fully committed to creating innovative and cost-effective solutions that protect the environment and improve lives. With over 29 manufacturing plants in the U.S., Mexico and South America, the company can produce over 8,000 tons of yarn per week. What has made Parkdale so successful since its inception in 1916? They place sustainability, the environment and their customers at the heart of the organization and are committed to continuous improvement. By joining forces with the U. S. Cotton Trust Protocol, Parkdale assures its customers that the cotton ﬁber in its supply chain is...
ENVIRONMENT
Fox47News

Dart Bank - 10/20/21

LANSING, Mich. — Kim Harless Vice President & Treasury Management Officer at Dart Bank talks about how Dart Bank gives back to the local communities that they serve. For more information please visit DartBank.com or call (517) 676-3661. Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
LANSING, MI
Fox47News

Consumers Energy - 10/20/21

LANSING, Mich. — RoNeisha Mullen, Spokesperson for Consumers Energy talks about how this week is Careers in Energy Week here in Michigan and the many opportunities available to people interested in the energy industry and how Consumers Energy is building awareness among the next generation of our state's workforce. For more information please visit ConsumersEnergy.com; CareersInEnergyMichigan.com or call (800) 477-5050.
LANSING, MI
Leader-Telegram

Health Matters 10/20/21

Ridin’ for a Reason: The Ridin’ for a Reason motorcycle group annually holds a motorcycle rally in June to raise awareness and funds to support Marshfield Clinic Health System’s mobile mammography service, a Marshfield Clinic spokesperson said. The group rode their Harleys to Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire Cancer Center, 2200 Craig Rd., to present a $40,000 donation on Oct. 12. Pictured are members of the Ridin’ for a Reason group with a symbolic check and Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire staff.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WTAJ

Labor & Industry announced $1.5 million available to enhance digital literacy

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) announced an additional $1.53 million was granted to enhance digital literacy skills for job seekers and increase access to family-sustaining jobs. L&I Secretary Jennifer Berrier announced Monday that the addition of Digital Literacy and Workforce Development Grants (DLWDG) will support local programs across Pennsylvania […]
HARRISBURG, PA
Clackamas Review

CCC seeks instructors, volunteers for new makerspace

Clackamas Community College nears completion on one-of-a-kind creative work space for public useClackamas Community College is seeking personnel to help instruct participants and manage equipment in the new Les de Asis Makerspace, an on-campus creative workshop soon to open for public use. Billed as the first of its kind in Clackamas County, the space will provide students and community members the ability to explore their creativity through access to tools and training in the areas of woodworking, construction, metalworking, digital manufacturing, sewing and more. "The constituency is definitely the college community, the community at large, hobbyists, inventors, startups, things of...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy