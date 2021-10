Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen’s testimony on the social media platform’s business practices may have been an eye-opened for members of Congress, says former FCC Chair Tom Wheeler, but this and other recent revelations are just the canary in the coal mine for the broader digital ecosystem. Wheeler points to a lack of government oversight that has left digital platforms to make their own rules, and what responses may be forthcoming from the Federal Trade Commission, the Department of Justice, and state-level actors.

INTERNET ・ 11 DAYS AGO