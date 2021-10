EUGENE — The time for Oregon’s trip to Seattle will be determined after this weekend’s game. ESPN and FOX have exercised one of their six-day windows to determine game days for when the No. 7 Ducks face Washington (3-4, 2-2 Pac-12) at Husky Stadium on Nov. 6. The other Pac-12 game under consideration is USC at Arizona State, but games from across numerous conferences, including the entire Big 12, are not set for that weekend.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 18 HOURS AGO