CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Hyperbitcoinization: How Will It Look Like?

cryptonews.com
 5 days ago

In this video, Saifedean Ammous, author of The Bitcoin Standard, talks with Knut Svanholm, author of Bitcoin: Sovereignity Through Mathematics and...

cryptonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin & Ethereum Looking for Direction, DOGE and SHIB Rally

Bitcoin price tested the key USD 60,000 support zone. Ethereum steadies above USD 4,000, XRP is struggling to gain pace above USD 1.12. GRT and RUNE gained over 16%. Bitcoin price extended its downside correction below the USD 62,500 support zone. BTC tested the USD 60,000 zone and is now (04:25 UTC) back above the USD 62,000 level. A close above USD 63,000 is needed to start a fresh increase in the near term.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin Economics and Evolution - Michael Saylor

In this video, Robert Breedlove, host of What Is Money Show, continues to interview Michael Saylor, CEO of MicroStrategy, as they discuss the fundamentals of Bitcoin economics and evolution. The episode premiered on October 19, 2021.
MARKETS
GlobeSt.com

What the Return to the Office Will Look Like

There has been a lot of speculation around when corporate America will return to the office en masse. It isn’t easy to peg a long-term trajectory for the office industry when the companies that occupy office buildings are making varied decisions along a spectrum of return dates. Some companies brought...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bitcoin Standard#Austrian
techstartups.com

This startup wants to scan the eyes of every person on Earth in exchange for a free cryptocurrency; 100,000 people already signed up

The world is never short of great and impactful ideas. However, once in a while technology startups come up with strange ideas that sound like something out of a sci-fi movie. One of those outlandish ideas is a metallic orb developed by Worldcoin, a startup that scans people’s eyes in exchange for free cryptocurrency.
TECHNOLOGY
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin and Ethereum Show Signs of Fresh Increase

Bitcoin price is eyeing an upside break above USD 63,000. Ethereum surpassed the USD 4,200 resistance, XRP touched USD 1.12. CRV and SCRT gained over 22%. Bitcoin price formed a base and climbed above the USD 62,000 resistance. BTC broke the USD 62,500 and even spiked above USD 63,000. It is currently (04:32 UTC) trading below USD 63,000, but it might increase towards USD 64,500 in the near term.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Jeremy Welch on the October Bitcoin Boom

Jeremy Welch, Chief Product Officer at Kraken, discusses the recent surge in the price of bitcoin, following the successful launch of the first U.S. futures ETF. The segment aired on October 20, 2021.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Layered Money & Lightning Banks with Nik Bhatia

In this video, Austrian economist and author of The Bitcoin Standard, Saifedean Ammous, interviews Nik Bhatia, author of Layered Money. They talk about Nik's first essays on Bitcoin, different layers of money systems, money as it exists today, and how financial system of the future will look like. The video...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
cryptonews.com

Another Research On Bitcoin Concentration Omits Important Details

Bitcoin (BTC) is still concentrated in just "a few hands," with the top 10,000 individual holders controlling one-third of the circulating coins, a widely reported research paper claims. However, members of the Bitcoin community stress that the research is misleading. According to the paper, written by two researchers at the...
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Argentinian Futures and Options Exchange Readies Bitcoin Index Move

Argentina’s Futures and Options Exchange says it is taking “tentative crypto steps” – and could be set to follow the American bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF) rush. Per La Capital, the Rosario-based exchange, known as the Matba Roflex, has put forward a “Bitcoin Index” proposal to create a futures and...
CURRENCIES
cryptonews.com

Initial Reaction to China's Crypto Ban and Impact with Sam Bankman-Fried

In this video, Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO and founder of FTX, and Angie Lau, another Hong Kong native and founder of Forkast News, discuss the change in sentiment among many big crypto players in recent days regarding China and the irrational exuberance among many crypto investors who assumed a development like the China ban would never occur.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin's Rally Brings Back the Satoshis Debate

Bitcoin (BTC) in a price discovery mode has reignited discussions over switching to satoshis (sats), the smallest unit of BTC, as the displaying unit for price quotes. "It is time to start quoting bitcoin/fiat pairs in sats (satoshis) across wallets and exchanges," suggested Digital Currency Group CEO Barry Silbert, asking crypto exchange CEOs what they think.
CURRENCIES
cryptonews.com

Almost Third of Professional Investors Sidestep Advisors to Buy Crypto – Survey

Almost a third of professional investors in Europe who received financial advice say they plan to step outside of the relationship with their advisor to get exposure to crypto, a new survey commissioned by exchange-traded fund (ETF) sponsor WisdomTree has found. According to the survey, many professional investors are now...
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

US Regulators Preparing a Crypto Gift For Banks; CoinList Turns Into a Unicorn + More News

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Jelena McWilliams, who chairs the US Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, told Reuters that a team of US bank regulators is trying to provide a roadmap for banks to engage with cryptoassets, e.g., let banks hold crypto in custody, use them as collateral for loans, or even hold them on their balance sheets like more traditional assets. "If we don’t bring this activity inside the banks, it is going to develop outside of the banks. ... The federal regulators won’t be able to regulate it," McWilliams was quoted as saying.
MARKETS
Daily Mail

Average American has seen their body temperature decline for DECADES and they do 30 fewer minutes of physical activity a day than they did 200 years ago as technology has replaced agrarian and industrial jobs

Despite more access to exercise equipment than ever, the average American does roughly 30 minutes less physical activity a day than they did 200 years ago, while the average body temperature is lower than previously thought, a new study finds. A group of researchers at Harvard University found that resting...
HEALTH
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin Gains Momentum, Ethereum, Altcoins Show Positive Signs

Bitcoin price is rising and is trading above USD 63,000. Ethereum is facing resistance near USD 4,200, XRP below USD 1.10. CRV and GRT are up over 16%. Bitcoin price started a fresh increase above the USD 61,500 resistance. BTC cleared the USD 62,000 level and it is currently (11:56 UTC) trading above USD 63,100. If there is a close above USD 63,000, the bulls might gain strength in the near term.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

BTC Investments Boom, SEC Chair vs. Crypto 'Wild West' + More News

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Digital asset investment products saw inflows last week totaling USD 1.47bn, the largest on record by a significant margin, per CoinShares data. The previous weekly record was seen earlier this year in February with inflows totaling USD 640m. Bitcoin (BTC) saw 99% of the inflows totaling USD 1.45bn last week after BTC futures ETFs debuted last week in the US. Inflows into BTC products were also seen in other regions totaling USD 138m, although there was evidence of profit-taking with some older investment products seeing outflows, CoinShares said. Ethereum (ETH) saw outflows for a 3rd consecutive week, they added, noting that they believe it "is minor profit-taking as the price closes-in on all-time-highs."
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Could Moderna Stock Help You Retire a Millionaire?

Moderna predicts $20 billion in coronavirus vaccine sales this year. The company is expanding its offerings in the coronavirus space as it works on potential boosters and a next-generation vaccine candidate. Programs in cytomegalovirus and HIV, if successful, could result in game-changing products. Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) has helped many investors get...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy