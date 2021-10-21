CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

House to vote on Bannon contempt as Justice decision looms

By MARY CLARE JALONICK, MICHAEL BALSAMO, ERIC TUCKER Associated Press
Herald-Palladium
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The House is voting Thursday on whether to hold Steve Bannon, a longtime ally...

State
Washington State
The Independent

Capitol riot commission chair says ‘no question’ Trump allies planned 6 January attack beforehand

The chairman of the House select panel investigating the 6 January attack on the US Capitol said on Sunday that Steve Bannon’s testimony is crucial to understanding the premeditated nature of the attack.Speaking with Margaret Brennan on CBS’s Face the Nation, Rep Bennie Thompson reacted to unearthed footage of Mr Bannon predicting chaos and “all hell” breaking loose at the event on a podcast just a day before 6 January.Ms Brennan then asked the chairman: “How premeditated was this attack?”“Well, there's no question,” said the committee’s leading Democrat, who added: “[T]he worst kept secret in America is that [former President]...
U.S. POLITICS
Person
Steve Bannon
Person
Donald Trump
Mother Jones

Steve Bannon Doesn’t Want to Testify. We Already Know What He Did.

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. The House of Representatives voted 229-202 on Thursday to hold Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena from the Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol, raising the question of whether the Justice Department will prosecute Bannon over his action or leave Congress to spend what might be years in court trying to enforce its subpoena. But this legal fight need not obscure the reality that we already know much of what Bannon did—just as we know much of what Donald Trump did.
CONGRESS & COURTS
mediaite.com

Gaetz Dismisses House Jan. 6 Committee Investigating Capitol Riot and Steve Bannon as ‘a Uniquely Washington Obsession’

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) dismissed on Wednesday the House of Representatives select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol and former Trump White House senior official Steve Bannon as “a uniquely Washington obsession.”. On Tuesday, the committee voted to refer criminal contempt charges against Bannon. The full...
CONGRESS & COURTS
#In Contempt#House#Ap#The Justice Department
The Independent

GOP election chief who rejects fraud claims up for fed job

A Republican secretary of state who challenged former President Donald Trump s false claims of election fraud in 2020 is the front-runner for a job heading the Biden administration's effort to protect future elections, according to people familiar with the discussions. Kim Wyman, 59, has led elections in Washington state for years, and she was reelected to a third term in November — the lone statewide-elected Republican on the West Coast. She is in talks to serve as the election security leader for the Department of Homeland Security s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the agency responsible for safeguarding...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Lawmakers defer some Jan. 6 document requests, seek others

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol “deferred” its requests for several dozen pages of Trump administration records at the White House s urging, but President Joe Biden again rejected the former president's invocation of executive privilege on hundreds of additional pages.In a letter to the National Archives and Records Administration, Biden counsel Dana Remus repeated that Biden has “determined that an assertion of executive privilege is not in the best interests of the United States and therefore is not justified” for two tranches of documents sent to the White House for review last month.Obtained Monday by The Associated Press, the letter reveals that the committee “deferred” its request for nearly 50 pages of documents as a result of an “accommodation” process with the Biden White House. That process allows the White House to protect some records that may be privileged, without formally blocking their release.The fate of the documents approved for release by the White House will now be decided by the courts. Former President Donald Trump filed suit earlier this month to try to block the archives from releasing his records.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KREX

Sluggish pace of confirmations vexes Biden White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate’s willingness to confirm a president’s nominees took a downward turn during Donald Trump’s first year in office. And it has only gotten worse for President Joe Biden. About 36% of Biden’s nominees have been confirmed so far in the evenly divided Senate, a deterioration from the paltry 38% success rate […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Seattle Times

Cheney’s consultants are given an ultimatum: Drop her, or be dropped

WASHINGTON — A prominent Washington lobbyist close to Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the House minority leader, is warning Republican political consultants that they must choose between working for Rep. Liz Cheney or McCarthy, an ultimatum that marks the full rupture between the two House Republicans. Jeff Miller, the lobbyist and a...
CONGRESS & COURTS

