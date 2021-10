A child whose skeletal remains were found inside a Texas house of horrors along with three other abandoned children died by homicide, it has been revealed. The Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office announced on Tuesday that the child suffered homicidal violence with multiple blunt force injuries and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.The cause of death is not yet known and authorities are yet to confirm the age and gender of the victim. It is also unclear when exactly the child died. However, the victim is believed to be the nine-year-old brother of the three surviving children...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 7 HOURS AGO