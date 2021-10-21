CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose scores 4 in 2nd half to send Austin home with loss

By Andrew Schnitker, Chris Tavarez
KXAN
KXAN
 5 days ago

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KXAN) — After a scoreless first half, San Jose broke through just two minutes into the second half and continued to pressure the Austin FC defense.

Austin couldn’t keep up as the Earthquakes scored four goals in the final 45 minutes, handing Verde the 4-0 loss Wednesday night. This is Austin’s seventh straight loss on the road.

Formula 1 stars help open new state-of-the-art STEM learning facility at Austin high school

A total defensive breakdown led to the Javier Lopez’s goal, which ultimately proved to be an easy shot through a discombobulated Austin defense and frustrated an out-of-place Brad Stuver.

Six minutes later, Benjamin Kikanovic added to the Quakes’ lead.

It was a disastrous start to the second half for the Live Oaks, who surrendered a third goal in the 59th minute when Chris Wondolowski found the back of the net through a disorganized Austin defense.

The Quakes added a fourth goal in the final minutes of the match.

Final Whistle ATX: Who needs to step up for Austin FC during season’s home stretch?

Austin was eliminated from playoff contention over the weekend, but Josh Wolff still has big plans for the final stretch of the season, starting with continuing to develop his team for next season, which also includes more playing time for the younger guys on the squad.

Verde is back home Sunday for a Texas Derby against the Houston Dynamo. ESPN will broadcast the 4 p.m. rivalry game. Austin is 1-1 against Houston with each team winning at home.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

