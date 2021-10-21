CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Park holds off Pflugerville to stay in contention for district title

By Andrew Schnitker
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Cedar Park jumped out to a 20-6 lead in the first quarter and held off a second-half Pflugerville rally to come away with a 37-32 win.

The win keeps the Timberwolves in the hunt for the district title in 11-5A D1, but they still have to face Manor and Weiss, the only two undefeated teams in the district. The Mustangs and Wolves will meet on Friday.

Pflugerville High School quarterback plays through the pain of losing his parents to COVID-19

The loss likely eliminates the Panthers from playoff contention. They entered the game in fifth place in the district, and with a 1-4 record in league play and just two games left, their hopes of making the postseason are slim.

Next week, Pflugerville travels to Georgetown to try to snap a three-game losing streak.

Cedar Park improves to 4-1 in district and wraps up the regular season hosting Weiss and then traveling to Manor.

