In light of the positive reception of UA Little Rock’s Jumpstart Program for Faculty Scholarship and Creative Works, Provost Ann Bain is pleased to announce the Jumpstart Program for Teaching and Learning to showcase the dedication and innovation of UA Little Rock’s faculty in teaching and learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. This funding has been allocated from UA Little Rock’s second round of emergency federal CARES Act funding, so proposals must relate to attempts in adjusting, adapting, and developing teaching practices in dealing with the impacts of the pandemic on teaching and learning.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 13 DAYS AGO