Movies

Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast highlights family love amid turmoil in new trailer

By Ricky Church
flickeringmyth.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new trailer and several character posters for Kenneth Branagh’s family drama Belfast has been released. Written and directed by Branagh, the film centres on a young boy and his working class family in 1960s Northern Ireland as they navigate the...

www.flickeringmyth.com

The Hollywood Reporter

Regina King, Idris Elba, Jay-Z Open London Film Festival With “Revolutionary” Western ‘The Harder They Fall’

After a pandemic-impacted year where the BFI London Film Festival was, like so many others, forced to scale back much of its offerings with very limited in-person events and almost zero international guests, Wednesday night saw the U.K.’s biggest cinema event roar back to life. The Royal Festival Hall, on the banks of the River Thames and a new setting after the festival shifted from its traditional base in Leicester Square, was the location for the grand 2021 revival and where Regina King, Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Regé-Jean Page, Ted Sarandos, Jay-Z and, according to reports (she ducked the photographers), Beyoncé,...
MOVIES
Telegraph

Belfast, review: Branagh's oddly impersonal view of growing up in the Troubles

The young boy stares up at his father on the social club stage. Crooning along to ‘Everlasting Love’ in his shirtsleeves and tie, the man looks for all the world like a matinee idol. (That he’s played by Jamie Dornan doesn’t hurt.) Meanwhile, on the dance floor, the boy’s mother pogos and spins in a sleeveless dress, as the lighting grants her the silver-lined silhouette of a starlet. (Again, it helps that she’s played by Outlander’s Caitríona Balfe.)
MOVIES
hot96.com

Branagh’s ‘Belfast’ gets UK premiere as Oscar buzz grows

LONDON (Reuters) – Actor and filmmaker Kenneth Branagh takes audiences to the city of his birth and his childhood with the semi-autobiographical comedy drama “Belfast” which had its European premiere at the London Film Festival on Tuesday. The mainly black-and-white film centres around nine-year-old Buddy and his family, who live...
MOVIES
The Guardian

Belfast review – Kenneth Branagh’s euphoric eulogy to his home city

There is a terrific warmth and tenderness to Kenneth Branagh’s elegiac, autobiographical movie about the Belfast of his childhood: spryly written, beautifully acted and shot in a lustrous monochrome, with set pieces, madeleines and epiphanies that feel like a more emollient version of Terence Davies. Some may feel that the film is sentimental or that it does not sufficiently conform to the template of political anger and despair considered appropriate for dramas about Northern Ireland and the Troubles. And yes, there is certainly a spoonful of sugar (or two) in the mix, with some mandatory Van Morrison on the soundtrack. There’s a key climactic scene about how you disarm a gunman in the middle of a riot if you have no gun yourself, which has to be charitably indulged.
MOVIES
/Film

Kenneth Branagh Stopped Anthony Hopkins From Retiring While Making Thor

Sir Anthony Hopkins won his second Oscar for Best Actor this year for his performance in "The Father," but it might never have happened had another knight of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire kept him from retiring ... with a role in a Marvel movie. That's right: it was Sir Kenneth Branagh, the director of the first "Thor" film, who convinced Hopkins not to retire by having him play Odin the Allfather.
MOVIES
Deadline

Jane Campion, Kenneth Branagh & Robin Wright To Receive Stockholm Film Festival Achievement Awards

Stockholm Film Festival has signed up a trio of big names to receive honorary awards – Bronze Horses – during this year’s event. Kenneth Branagh will be in Stockholm to pic up an Achievement Award after a screening of his new movie Belfast, which is seen as a hot contender in this year’s awards season, on November 20. Jane Campion, whose The Power Of The Dog screens at the fest, is receiving the festival’s Lifetime Achievement Awards this year, and will collect it on November 18. Robin Wright, whose Land is playing in Stockholm, will receive an Achievement Award on November 18. The festival has also confirmed its final program, which features 43% female directors, a new high-watermark for the event. Movies also screening include Annette, Spencer, Jane by Charlotte, The Hand Of God, and The Souvenir Part II. Stockholm Film Festival takes place November 10-21.
MOVIES
vitalthrills.com

Belfast Movie Releases New Trailer

Focus Features has released the new trailer for the Belfast movie, written and directed by Academy Award nominee Kenneth Branagh. You can watch the trailer using the player below. The Belfast movie is scheduled to open in theaters on November 12, 2021. The film is the humorous, tender and intensely...
MOVIES
Deadline

With Kenneth Branagh’s ‘Belfast’ Event, D.C. Sees A Return Of The Prestige Screening

Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast screened in D.C. on Monday night, drawing representatives from Ireland, Great Britain and the city itself, but the novelty of the moment was the fact that there was an in-person event at all. The fall has traditionally been a busy time for studios to hold red carpet events in Washington, D.C., a stop on a publicity tour that usually gives release a heightened sense of prestige during awards season. But Covid brought that all to a halt, and it has been only recently that the entertainment business has ventured back into the business of events for the Beltway...
MOVIES
Daily Mail

'Touch my family and I'll kill you': Jamie Dornan stares down his neighbour in tense scene as The Troubles sweep Northern Ireland in second trailer for Kenneth Branagh's Belfast

The second trailer for Kenneth Branagh's Belfast - billed as 'chronicling the life of a working class family and their young son's childhood during The Troubles in Belfast, Northern Ireland in the late 1960s' - has been released. Captured mostly in black-and-white and lasting just over two minutes and twenty...
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

57th Chicago International Film Festival Capsule Review – Belfast

Written and Directed by Kenneth Branagh. Starring Jude Hill, Jamie Dornan, Caitriona Balfe, Judi Dench, Ciarán Hinds, Lara McDonnell, Gerard Horan, Turlough Convery, Gerard McCarthy, Bríd Brennan, Sid Sagar, Colin Morgan, and Olive Tennant. SYNOPSIS:. Buddy is a young boy on the cusp of adolescence, whose life is filled with...
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Welsh folk horror The Feast gets a trailer and poster

IFC Films has released a poster and trailer for director Lee Haven Jones’ Welsh folk horror The Feast which follows a disturbed young woman as she serves privileged guests what is about to be their last supper in a remote house in rural Wales; take a look here…. Filmed in...
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Christina Hendricks shimmers in a black velvet dress as she and Christian Siriano attend the Savannah Film Festival's opening-night screening of Kenneth Branagh's Belfast

They were in Savannah the night before to inaugurate a new fashion-focused museum exhibit. And Christina Hendricks and Christian Siriano extended their trip to Georgia on Saturday when they walked the red-carpet at the Savannah Film Festival's opening-night screening of Kenneth Branagh's new film Belfast. The 46-year-old Mad Men actress...
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Jonathan Rhys Meyers stars in trailer for psychological thriller Hide and Seek

Saban Films has released a poster and trailer for writer-director Joel David Moore’s psychological thriller Hide and Seek , a remake of the 2013 Korean horror movie of the same name and starring Jonathan Rhys Myers as a man who uncovers dark family secrets while searching for his outcast brother following the death of their wealthy father. Watch the trailer below…
MOVIES
scaddistrict.com

Kenneth Branagh receives Lifetime Achievement in Acting and Directing Award

Writing by Katelyn Myrick, Photos by Katelyn Myrick. From Harry Potter to Shakespeare and Thor, the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement in Acting and Directing Award, Kenneth Branagh, has spent a lifetime blessing our screens. His new film, “Belfast,” not only captured his true story successfully through the eyes of a child, but had a humor that was successful with a daunting storyline as well.
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah Morning News

SCAD Savannah Film Festival: 'Belfast' director Kenneth Branagh talks return to city after 23 years

More than 20 years after the release of "The Gingerbread Man," Kenneth Branagh returned to Savannah for the 2021 SCAD Savannah Film Festival. This time, he was promoting his new film, "Belfast," but he reflected on his time in the Hostess City and the changes he noticed when coming back after more than 23 years. "The Gingerbread Man" starred Branagh, Robert Duvall and Robert Downey Jr. and filmed in Savannah in 1997.
SAVANNAH, GA
scaddistrict.com

Kenneth Branagh offers advice for aspiring filmmakers

Interview by Perrin Smith, Video by Paige Mathieson, Photos by Meg Aki. Crafting a career in any field requires lifetimes of effort and insurmountable dedication. It’s why Kenneth Branagh’s achievements across acting, directing and writing are so difficult to ignore. This Saturday, Branagh crossed the red-carpet at the 24th annual SCAD Savannah Film Festival and spoke to District before accepting his Lifetime Achievement in Acting and Directing Award.
SAVANNAH, GA
Variety

Crowds Throng U.K.-Wide BFI London Film Festival – Global Bulletin

FESTIVAL The 65th BFI London Film Festival, which concluded Oct. 17, attracted crowds for in-person events and virtually. The festival unspooled over 12 days across London venues, 10 partner cinema venues around the U.K. and online. There were more than 139,000 physical attendances at screenings and events and over 152,000 virtual attendances. The festival closed with the European premiere of “The Tragedy of Macbeth” at new festival venue, the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall with director Joel Coen and key cast, including Frances McDormand, in attendance. There was a sting in the tail, however, as two people who attended the closing film and...
MOVIES

