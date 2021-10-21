CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

House set to recommend contempt charges against Bannon

By MARY CLARE JALONICK Associated Press
Times Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The House is voting Thursday on whether to hold Steve Bannon, a longtime...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Bannon
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Judge tells court ‘we’re getting all kinds of threats’ for prosecuting pro-Trump Capitol rioters

A federal judge said colleagues have received threats for presiding over cases related to the 6 January attack on the US Capitol.During a hearing on 22 October, US District Judge Reggie Walton excoriated defendants who continue to falsely believe that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump, the baseless narrative that fuelled the attack, and those who continue to defend their attempt to threaten lawmakers to overturn the results.“It bothers me that she would try to associate herself with that type of violence,” Judge Walton said during a hearing for Capitol riot defendant Lori Vinson. “Then she goes...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In Contempt#Contempt Of Congress#House#Ap
The Independent

Capitol riot commission chair says ‘no question’ Trump allies planned 6 January attack beforehand

The chairman of the House select panel investigating the 6 January attack on the US Capitol said on Sunday that Steve Bannon’s testimony is crucial to understanding the premeditated nature of the attack.Speaking with Margaret Brennan on CBS’s Face the Nation, Rep Bennie Thompson reacted to unearthed footage of Mr Bannon predicting chaos and “all hell” breaking loose at the event on a podcast just a day before 6 January.Ms Brennan then asked the chairman: “How premeditated was this attack?”“Well, there's no question,” said the committee’s leading Democrat, who added: “[T]he worst kept secret in America is that [former President]...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Lawmakers defer some Jan. 6 document requests, seek others

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol “deferred” its requests for several dozen pages of Trump administration records at the White House s urging, but President Joe Biden again rejected the former president's invocation of executive privilege on hundreds of additional pages.In a letter to the National Archives and Records Administration, Biden counsel Dana Remus repeated that Biden has “determined that an assertion of executive privilege is not in the best interests of the United States and therefore is not justified” for two tranches of documents sent to the White House for review last month.Obtained Monday by The Associated Press, the letter reveals that the committee “deferred” its request for nearly 50 pages of documents as a result of an “accommodation” process with the Biden White House. That process allows the White House to protect some records that may be privileged, without formally blocking their release.The fate of the documents approved for release by the White House will now be decided by the courts. Former President Donald Trump filed suit earlier this month to try to block the archives from releasing his records.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy