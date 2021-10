Forbort had a goal and assist in Sunday's 4-3 win over San Jose. He also picked up three blocks and two shots. Forbort gave the Bruins an early 2-0 lead when his point shot from along the wall handcuffed San Jose netminder Adin Hill. It was his first goal in a Bruins uniform. He also assisted on Jake DeBrusk's goal early in the second period. The Bruins signed Forbort to a three-year deal in the offseason to provide a steady hand defensively -- he's never topped 18 points in a season -- so any performances like the one he produced Sunday are a bonus.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO