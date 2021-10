With a new NHL season upon us, it’s also the return of Boston Bruins Weekly at The Hockey Writers for the 2021-22 season. With a majority of the other 31 teams in the league getting ready for their first game before the upcoming weekend, the Black and Gold have to wait until Saturday night to drop the puck on a new season. We will take a look at which new Bruins will play their first game with the team, where Karson Kuhlman fits on the roster, and how the coaching staff is handling the long layoff from the final preseason game to the season opener.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO