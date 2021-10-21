Bruins' Brad Marchand: Scores in road loss

Although the Boston Bruins‘ season opener is annoyingly not until Saturday, October 16th, the NHL regular season began last night on October 12th. During it, there were two interesting matchups. The Pittsburgh Penguins visited the Tampa Bay Lightning and beat the reigning Stanley Cup champions 6-2. The Seattle Kraken then had their first ever regular season game against the NHL’s second youngest team, the Vegas Golden Knights. The Kraken came back from a 3-0 deficit before losing 4-3 after Vegas scored a controversial kicking goal.
