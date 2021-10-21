CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Bruins' Brad Marchand: Scores in road loss

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Marchand scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Flyers....

www.cbssports.com

discoverestevan.com

Bruins Suffer First Loss at Home; Drop 5-4 Decision to Melfort

The Estevan Bruins ended up on the wrong side of a high scoring, back-and-forth affair Friday night at Affinity Place. The Bruins lost 5-4 to the Melfort Mustangs, dropping them to 4-3 on the season. Damon Byers broke a 4-4 tie midway through the third period and his goal turned...
NHL
FanSided

Two former Boston Bruins scored on NHL opening night

Although the Boston Bruins‘ season opener is annoyingly not until Saturday, October 16th, the NHL regular season began last night on October 12th. During it, there were two interesting matchups. The Pittsburgh Penguins visited the Tampa Bay Lightning and beat the reigning Stanley Cup champions 6-2. The Seattle Kraken then had their first ever regular season game against the NHL’s second youngest team, the Vegas Golden Knights. The Kraken came back from a 3-0 deficit before losing 4-3 after Vegas scored a controversial kicking goal.
NHL
NESN

Watch Brad Marchand’s Passionate Speech At Bruins Development Camp

Anticipation built following the speech Brad Marchand delivered this summer during Boston Bruins development camp at Warrior Ice Arena. The development camp brought a number of invitees, including most of the Bruins’ 2021 draft picks, to rally around what’s to be expected on and off the ice as a member of the franchise.
NHL
Brad Marchand
NESN

Brad Marchand Continues Dominant Play Against Stars In Bruins Win

Brad Marchand most certainly started the 2021-22 NHL season on a high note. The Boston Bruins left-winger kicked off the scoring for the Black-and-Gold this season, tallying goal No. 1 on a penalty shot in the first period. Marchand added another to cap off the game with an empty-netter in the third period.
NHL
NBC Sports

WATCH: Marchand nets Bruins' first goal of season on penalty shot

Who other than Brad Marchand to break the ice for the Boston Bruins?. The veteran Bruins forward scored the first goal of Boston's 2021-22 season Saturday night in rare fashion: on a penalty shot. Dallas Stars defenseman Ryan Suter gave Marchand the opportunity with a penalty on Marchand's late-first-period breakaway,...
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

Lots Of Changes For Bruins But ‘Fairly Typical’ Marchand Shines Again

After an offseason full of change, Boston Bruins veteran winger Brad Marchand reminded the Dallas Stars, the NHL, and Bruins fans that the more things change, they can still stay the same. Marchand scored on a penalty shot with 2:22 left in the first period and then sealed a 3-1 season-opening win for the Boston Bruins with an empty-netter with 1:37 left in regulation. Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk scored the eventual game-winner 4:43 into the third period.
NHL
Dallas News

Why the Stars couldn’t challenge Brad Marchand’s penalty shot

BOSTON — The NHL rulebook has its quirks, and one revealed itself on Saturday night during the Stars’ 3-1 loss to Boston. When Brad Marchand was awarded a penalty shot after Ryan Suter was called for holding the stick on a breakaway, it was questionable whether David Pastrnak was onside or not. But the Stars could not challenge whether Pastrnak had touched the blue line before Marchand entered the offensive zone since the play did not result in a goal.
NHL
#Flyers
bostonhockeynow.com

Talking Points: Marchand, DeBrusk Lead Boston Bruins To Opening ‘W’

BOSTON – Here are the Talking Points from the Boston Bruins 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars at TD Garden to notch the opening night victory for the Black and Gold. GOLD STAR: Brad Marchand is still the best player on the Boston Bruins, and he served notice of that with a pair of goals on opening. The first was a smart hockey play in the first period where he held up and avoided a potential offsides whistle before attacking the net and earning a penalty shot on a defensive play by Ryan Suter. Then he simply beat Braden Holtby with a slick move before giving a little shoulder shrug as he swung around and headed back to the bench. Then he iced the game late in the third period by burying an empty netter with Dallas defenseman Miro Heiskanen wrapped around his ankle as both players went tumbling into the boards. Marchand finished with the two goals and five shots on net along with a plus-2 in 20:04 of ice time.
NHL
NHL

Marchand, Bruins get past Stars in season opener

BOSTON -- Brad Marchand scored twice, including on a penalty shot, to help the Boston Bruins to a 3-1 win in their season opener against the Dallas Stars at TD Garden on Saturday. Marchand became the third player in NHL history to score his team's first goal of the season...
NHL
Dallas News

Stars struggle to find identity in sloppy 3-1 loss to Bruins

BOSTON — It’s been only two games, but the Stars haven’t yet found their game — and it cost them in Boston. In a sloppy 3-1 loss Saturday night to the Bruins, the Stars were outplayed in the first period, blanked on six power plays and outshot at even strength, 34-16. Goaltender Braden Holtby kept Dallas in the game with 37 saves, but Dallas received its only goal of the night from fourth-liner Luke Glendening.
NHL
NHL
Hockey
Sports
94.3 WCYY

Marchand, Swayman Have Bruins Off To Winning Start In 2021-22

The Boston Bruins 2021-22 season began Saturday night at the TD Garden with a 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars. It was a strong start for the new-look spoked-B, who are out to prove their championship window has yet to close. Brad Marchand got the B's on the board for...
NHL
NHL

Recap: Turnovers, sloppiness cost Stars in 3-1 loss to Bruins

Turnovers, sloppiness, and an inability to convert on the power play doomed the Stars on Saturday in the form of a 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. Not once during the 60-minute affair did the Stars generate any sustained forecheck or momentum, and the result was their first defeat on the young season.
NHL
NHL

Marchand, DeBrusk Pace Bruins in Season-Opening Win Over Dallas

BOSTON - The Bruins were getting antsy. Following their preseason finale, the Black & Gold were forced to wait 10 long days before opening the 2021-22 season. Boston went through a handful of practices over that stretch and after a while, as Bruce Cassidy put it earlier this week, they got tired of dress rehearsals.
NHL
NESN

Bruins Wrap: Boston Handed First Loss As Flyers Pull Away In Third

The Philadelphia Flyers scored three third-period goals to claim a 6-3 win over the visiting Boston Bruins on Wednesday at Wells Fargo Center. Boston fell to 1-1 with the defeat while Flyers improved to 2-0-1. full box score here. ONE KEY TAKEAWAY. It wasn’t a great night for Boston’s defensive...
NHL
985thesportshub.com

Bruins set goaltending plans for upcoming road trip

The Boston Bruins have set their goaltending schedule for the team’s upcoming two-game road trip, with Jeremy Swayman set to make the start Wednesday night in Philly and Linus Ullmark scheduled to make his Bruins debut Friday night in Buffalo. Swayman is coming off a 27-save performance in last Saturday’s...
NHL
FOX Sports

Bruins visit the Flyers after Marchand's 2-goal game

Boston Bruins (1-0-0, seventh in the Atlantic) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (1-0-1, fifth in the Metropolitan) BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers host Boston after Brad Marchand scored two goals in the Bruins' 3-1 victory against the Stars. Philadelphia went 25-23-8 overall and 12-12-4 at home in the 2020-21 season. The Flyers...
NHL

