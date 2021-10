WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. – A man has died after being injured by a tree chipper in West Bloomfield. Police say at around 9 a.m. on Monday, a man was working with a crew of three other men when he got caught in a tree chipper on Champlain Circle near Middlebelt and Lone Pine roads. It is currently unclear what part of his body got caught in the machine.

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI ・ 6 DAYS AGO