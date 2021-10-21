AWS admits cloud ain't always the answer, intros on-prem vid-analysing box

Migrating to the cloud doesn’t have to be a painful process—but let’s be honest, it is a significant move, and one that should be done with thoughtfulness and care. Recently, Vittorio Viarengo, vice president of cloud marketing at VMware, met with several customers who migrated from on-premises infrastructure to VMware Cloud on AWS. They talked about their goals for moving to the cloud, how they prepared, and what challenges they faced along the way. Watch the video here, and read on for some tips and takeaways from the discussion.

