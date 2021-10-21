CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Quentin Tarantino Is Open To Having ‘Kill Bill 3’ as His Next Film

Cover picture for the articleAlthough nothing is set in stone, Quentin Tarantino is open to the possibility of Kill Bill 3 as his next film. According to reports, the director responded “Why not?” when asked if the third installment in the Uma Thurman-led saga could be up next. Tarantino has not finalized anything as of...

nickiswift.com

What Were Alec Baldwin's First Words After He Fired A Prop Gun That Killed Someone?

The world is in shock after actor Alec Baldwin shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza on the set of "Rust" with a prop gun. The incident occurred in New Mexico, where the film was being shot, per CNN. Hutchins was immediately transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she later died from her injuries. Director Souza is undergoing medical assistance at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe.
CELEBRITIES
