No. 8 Albany edges No. 9 Colonie in Class AA playoffs
ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — No. 8 Albany hosted No. 9 Colonie in the first round of the Class AA playoffs on Wednesday.No. 7 CBA advances past No. 10 Columbia in Class AA playoffs
The Falcons edged the Raiders 3-2 to advance. They’ll travel to take on No. 1 Shenendehowa in round two.
