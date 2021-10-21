CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asian shares mixed after Evergrande sale deal called off

By YURI KAGEYAMA AP Business Writer
Times Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares are mixed in Asia after major Chinese property developer Evergrande said a...

www.timesdaily.com

Stocks rose in morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday and pushed major indexes further into record heights as investors review mostly solid company earnings.
ATLANTA (AP) — UPS' third-quarter results beat analysts' expectations, as consumers are paying higher rates to have the package delivery company fulfill their shipping needs.
Asian shares were mixed Friday after a late-in-the-day wave of buying pushed the S&P 500 to a fresh record high. Benchmarks rose in Hong Kong and Tokyo but fell in Sydney and Shanghai. An official newspaper, the Securities Times, said China Evergrande Group made an overdue bond payment on Friday....
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian Shares#Property Management#Chinese
MarketWatch

Remark's stock rockets again, is set to open with an 8-fold gain in 2 days

Shares of Remark Holdings Inc. skyrocketed 240.1% on massive volume in premarket trading Monday, putting them on track to open with an 8-fold gain in two days. Trading volume spiked to 69.3 million shares ahead of the open, making the artificial intelligence products developer's stock the most actively traded ahead of the open, and well above the full-day average volume of about 8 million shares. On Friday, the stock soared 138.4% on volume of 198.5 million shares, after closing Thursday at 91 cents. The company told MarketWatch it did not comment on daily trading fluctuations of its stock. The...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

UPS stock rallies after profit and revenue beats, as all business segments top forecasts

Shares of United Parcel Service Inc. rallied 1.7% toward a three-month high in premarket trading Tuesday, after the package delivery giant reported third-quarter profit and revenue that beat expectations, with all business segments topping forecasts. Net income was $2.33 billion, and earnings per share of $2.65 rose 18.3% from a year ago. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted EPS came to $2.71 to beat the FactSet consensus of $2.55. Revenue grew 9.2% to $23.2 billion, topping the FactSet consensus of $22.6 billion. U.S. domestic segment revenue grew 7.4% to $14.21 billion, helped by a 12.0% increase in revenue per piece, above the FactSet consensus of $14.19 billion; international segment revenue increased 15.5% to 4.72 billion, above expectations of $4.66 billion; and supply chain solution revenue rose 8.4% to $4.26 billion to beat expectations of $3.67 billion. The company raised its 2021 outlook for capital expenditures to $4.2 billion from $4.0 billion. The stock has rallied 21.1% year to date through Tuesday, while the Dow Jones Transportation Average has advanced 26.9% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 16.8%.
STOCKS
Times Daily

UK budget to mark shift away from pandemic firefighting

LONDON (AP) — Britain has experienced a series of shortages these past few months, from a lack of fuel at gas stations to not enough workers picking the fall harvest, but Treasury chief Rishi Sunak is unlikely to dwell on them when he delivers his annual budget statement on Wednesday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

Stocks open slightly higher ahead of heavy earnings week

Stocks opened slightly higher Monday, rallying as investors prepared for a busy week of earnings, including results from a number of key tech-related companies. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was off 3 points, or less than 0.1%, at 35,674, after opening in positive territory, while the S&P 500 was up 0.2% at 4,554.61. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.5% to 15,159.
STOCKS
Times Daily

US consumer confidence rebounds in October after 3 declines

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — U.S. consumer confidence rose in October after three straight declines as the public's anxiety about the delta variant of the coronavirus appear to have abated.
HEALTH
BGR.com

Sketchy seeds from China in the mail finally explained

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! Mysterious seeds from China have been shipped to Americans in all 50 states, an investigation discovered. The recipients got various types of seeds, some of them being harmless, common seeds that one might plant in their garden. Others were harmful to the soil. The mystery appears to have been a vast scam targeting people whose online accounts have been compromised. The novel coronavirus pandemic was undoubtedly the biggest and scariest situation of 2020, but it’s hardly the strangest thing that happened last year. Thousands of...
AGRICULTURE
Times Daily

Moderna to supply Africa with up to 110 million COVID doses

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Moderna on Tuesday said it will make up to 110 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine available to African countries, which local officials called a breakthrough on the world's least vaccinated continent.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

New specialty tag urges support of local businesses

The Shop Local/Support Small Business specialty car tag is in need of 140 more online pre-commitments by Sunday to come to fruition.
SMALL BUSINESS
Times Daily

Hong Kong to tighten COVID-19 rules, seeks to open to China

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong will tighten COVID-19 restrictions despite a lack of local outbreaks to better align with China's policies and increase chances of quarantine-free travel between the territory and mainland, leader Carrie Lam said Tuesday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

New home sales jumped 14% in September

WSHINGTON (AP) — Sales of new homes jumped 14% in September to the fastest pace in six months as strong demand helped offset rising prices.
REAL ESTATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Global Box Office: Forecast for 2021 Revenue Improves to $21.6B

The October marquee provided a bountiful harvest for the global box office recovery, led by China’s The Battle for Lake Changjin and Hollywood tentpoles No Time to Die and Venom: Let There Be Carnage. The month’s stellar performance has prompted leading analytics firm Gower Street to up its forecast for 2021 worldwide box office revenue from $20.2 billion to $21.6 billion. That would be 80 percent ahead of 2020 — when numerous theaters across the globe closed up shop because of COVID-19 — but still 49 percent behind 2019. “The $1.4 billion gain to the global prediction since our previous estimate, which...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

