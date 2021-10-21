CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wednesday Night Weather Forecast With Paul Heggen

Cover picture for the articleExpect wet conditions in the Bay Area to continue...

NECN

FIRST ALERT: Storm to Rapidly Intensify by Tuesday Night

A fall nor’easter is developing offshore to our south and will strengthen rapidly. We expect it to undergo bombogenesis, which means it drops 24 millibars of pressure (or more) in 24 hours. The air pressure drop is expected to happen quickly and strongly enough to qualify this storm as a...
CBS DFW

UPDATE: Severe Weather Threat For North Texas Late Tuesday Night, Early Wednesday Morning

Alerts | Radar | Forecast | Weather App FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Severe weather is on tap for late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The main threats will be from high winds, large hail and possible isolated tornados. Tuesday is still looking dry but warm, windy and muggy with highs in the upper 80s with mostly cloudy skies. Overnight is when the storms are expected to move through the area. We appear to still be on track with timing. Storms are expected to fire along the dryline in western counties around 12am and move through the metroplex around 3am-6am. Damaging winds (over 60 mph)...
NW Florida Daily News

Severe storms forecast for Wednesday night. How will the weather be Halloween weekend?

A strong storm system is expected to move east across the region Wednesday into Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. For Okaloosa County, the latest NWS guidance shows the main squall line passing through the area between about 10-11 p.m. Wednesday and 1-2 a.m. Thursday, according to an emailed weather briefing by Okaloosa County Public Safety Director Patrick Maddox.
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Blustery With Passing Showers

Hi Everyone!   Today will feature a blustery afternoon, some passing showers, and some sunshine too. All things considered, we got off pretty lucky yesterday. Storm damage was at a minimum area-wide, no real impactful flooding, and we received the rain we need. But between the big Low that moved through, and is merging with another offshore to form a Nor’easter and a big High out to our West, the wind machine will be fueled and ready to go this afternoon. It is a pressure gradient. Remember back to Middle School science when we were taught that Nature abhors a vacuum? The...
wbrc.com

FIRST ALERT: Weather to go downhill Wednesday night into Thursday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Clear and cooling off into the upper 40s and lower 50s overnight. Cloud cover will gradually increase during the day and temperatures will warm to near average in the lower 70s. Winds will be light from the southeast during the day, and it will be dry. Don’t forget to secure your Halloween decorations before Wednesday night because it’s going to get very windy. Don’t be shocked if small tree limbs come down and some of you lose power. Clear any leaves away from storm drains too, and clean out your gutters if you can.
WKRG

Clouds roll in tonight with a severe weather risk Wednesday night

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – An unsettled weather pattern will shape up over the next 24 hours leading to risk for severe weather Wednesday night. For Tuesday night, clouds will continue to increase across the region. Clouds will stay cool through the night as skies become mostly cloudy. We will leave rain out of the forecast. Overnight lows will remain cool, close to seasonal norms. Most of the region will start off Wednesday in the middle and upper 50s.
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Most Locations To Remain Dry Overnight

CHICAGO (CBS) — The storm system responsible for a wet and windy Monday, has moved out of the area allowing for the winds to relax and the rain to end. A few spotty showers cannot be ruled out overnight into Tuesday morning, but most locations will remain dry. After some morning cloud cover, expect clearing skies and breezy conditions in the afternoon on Tuesday. (Credit: CBS 2) Extra sunshine will boost highs into the mid to upper 50s. Not as windy Tuesday, but a breeze out of the northeast is expected at 10 to 15 miles per hour. High pressure will make...
waldronnews.com

Severe weather possible Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has the southern half of the ArkLaTex under a Slight Risk of severe storms and the northern part under a Marginal Risk. Gusty winds, tornadoes and hail are possible. Uncertainty still exists on how much instability will be around to fuel the storms...
wamc.org

Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:. Cloudy with rain, heavy at times today, especially in New England. Chance of a thunderstorm. Increasing wind closer to the coast. Highs in the 50s. More rain and wind tonight. Some heavy rain possible. Lows in the 40s. Increasing sunshine...
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Wind And Light Drizzle Expected On Tuesday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning! This October continues to be a busy weather month with so much going on. Yesterday the NWS Pittsburgh released a report about another tornado that they found evidence of from last week. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos This now ups the total number of tornadoes from last Thursday’s outbreak to eleven. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center That’s more than a full year’s worth of tornadoes for most years here in Pittsburgh. Not to just type up the National Weather Services report, but interesting...
kq2.com

KQ2 Forecast: Rainy Wednesday forecast

Today we started out with sunshine, with clouds building into the area during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will remain slightly below average with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will be on the breezy side today with gusts up to 30 mph. Rain chances will...
kq2.com

Rainy Wednesday forecast

Today we started out with sunshine, with clouds building into the area during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will remain slightly below average with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will be on the breezy side today with gusts up to 30 mph. Rain chances will start to increase Wednesday morning with a few thunderstorms possible. The rain will be scattered at first, with more widespread rain moving into the area Wednesday evening into Thursday. Rain showers will extend through the day on Thursday before clearing out of the area. The rest of the work week into the weekend looks to be dry and sunny with highs in the 50s and 60s.
thehendersonnews.com

Brenham Banner-Press

Ashley County Ledger

