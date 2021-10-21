Interview: UCSF Epidemiologist Dr. George Rutherford on Children's COVID Vaccines

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Sunday said the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine may be available for children aged 5 to 11 in early November, pending ongoing regulatory reviews. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, told ABC News “This Week” that so far, “the data look good as to the efficacy and the safety” of the virus for younger children. The vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson have already been approved for adults, and Pfizer’s vaccine received approval for 12- to 15-year-olds in the spring. Pfizer last week sought emergency use authorization to inoculate younger children, a much larger group.
