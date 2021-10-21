CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Interview: UCSF Epidemiologist Dr. George Rutherford on Children's COVID Vaccines

By 6 hours ago
cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe White House unveiled plans to roll out...

seattle.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Healthline

COVID-19 Vaccine Side Effects in Children and Teens

Since March 2020, when the pandemic shut down offices and schools across the country, many parents have worried about their children getting sick. And despite some progress, we’re still dealing with these fears more than a year later. Part of why the pandemic is still lingering is that we do...
KIDS
CBS Boston

Does The Flu Shot Affect The COVID Vaccine’s Effectiveness? Dr. Mallika Marshall Answers Your Questions

BOSTON (CBS) — Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus vaccine-related medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter. Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health. Darlene writes, “My adult daughter had mild COVID then had emergency back surgery. She had to get the vaccine to keep her job, against her surgeon’s recommendation. How will it interfere with her fertility and how sick is she likely to get from the shot with compromised immunity? Don’t worry. The vaccine will not affect her reproductive system or...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MassLive.com

COVID vaccine for children 5 to 11 ‘very likely’ available in early November, Dr. Anthony Fauci says

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Sunday said the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine may be available for children aged 5 to 11 in early November, pending ongoing regulatory reviews. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, told ABC News “This Week” that so far, “the data look good as to the efficacy and the safety” of the virus for younger children. The vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson have already been approved for adults, and Pfizer’s vaccine received approval for 12- to 15-year-olds in the spring. Pfizer last week sought emergency use authorization to inoculate younger children, a much larger group.
KIDS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Rutherford
JC Post

🎥COVID response team's plan to vaccinate children ages 5-11

WASHINGTON (AP) — Children ages 5 to 11 will soon be able to get a COVID-19 shot at their pediatrician’s office, local pharmacy and potentially even their school, the White House said Wednesday as it detailed plans for the expected authorization of the Pfizer shot for elementary school youngsters in a matter of weeks.
KIDS
Newnan Times-Herald

Children’s COVID vaccine, maybe coming soon to a physician near you

In the coming weeks, the COVID-19 vaccines could be rolled out to children aged 5-11, depending on a ruling from the FDA and the CDC. The FDA’s independent advisory committee will meet Oct. 26, and the CDC’s independent advisory committee will meet Nov. 2-3 to determine if a pediatric dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine will be approved for emergency use authorization.
NEWNAN, GA
6abc

FDA vaccine advisers vote to recommend Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11

Vaccine advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration voted 17-0 with one abstention Tuesday to recommend Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in children 5 to 11. Members of the FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee agreed that the benefits of vaccinating younger children appeared to outweigh the risks, but some members appeared troubled about voting to vaccinate a large population of younger children based on studies of a few thousand.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Matt Lillywhite

Dr. Fauci Says Children Will Be Vaccinated Soon

If you want your child to get the Covid-19 vaccine, I have good news. The Biden administration recently announced that children aged 5 to 11 will be able to acquire a COVID-19 vaccination from their local pharmacy and maybe even their school, as it revealed plans for the expected authorization of the Pfizer injection for young children soon. Quoting a press release:
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucsf#On Children#Epidemiologist#Covid#Covid Vaccines#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
hngn.com

FDA Recalls 2 Blood Pressure Medicines, Asks the Public To Stop Taking Them

The FDA conducted two drug recalls and urged the people to stop taking them and contact their doctors immediately. Lupin Pharmaceuticals Recall Batches of Its Tablets. Lupin Pharmaceuticals is recalling batches of Irbesartan Tablets and Irbesartan with Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, according to the FDA. Doctors prescribe the drug to individuals with type 2 diabetes to manage hypertension, low blood pressure, and symptoms, as per MSN News.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Oregonian

Have you seen posts claiming the FDA ‘admitted’ the COVID vaccine kills people? That’s completely false

A member of the general made an unsubstantiated claim during the open public comment portion of a livestreamed FDA advisory board hearing on Sept. 17, claiming that the COVID-19 vaccines are killing at least two people for every person they save. Anti-vaccination groups online seized on the comments and claimed that the FDA panel itself made ‘admitted’ this ‘fact.’
PHARMACEUTICALS
healththoroughfare.com

Study Claims People Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19 Are Less Likely To Die Of Other Causes As Well

According to a new study published by the CDC, people fully vaccinated for the COVID-19 vaccine are also less likely to die of other causes other than the virus as well!. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated their official website on Friday, telling the population that receiving the shots might just lower their risk of death regardless of cause, as opposed to unvaccinated individuals.
PHARMACEUTICALS
CBS DFW

Texas Department Of State Health Services To Lay Out Plan For Giving Kids COVID Vaccine

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Last week the Biden administration announced COVID-19 vaccines will be an option for children as young as 5 years old after the Center For Disease Control authorizes Pfizer’s shot. And it could be available in North Texas for emergency use in physicians offices, schools and other trusted providers soon. The Texas Department Of State Health Services is holding a news conference on October 25 to lay out its plan. Pfizer said its children’s vaccine is ⅓ of what adults receive and is 90% effective in 5-11 year olds. With school back in session and the rise of the delta variant, COVID-19...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy