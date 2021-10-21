CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
European Markets Close Marginally Lower as Investors Track China Property Woes, Earnings

By Elliot Smith, CNBC
NBC San Diego
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON — European stocks retreated slightly on Thursday as concerns about the Chinese property sector returned to the fore, while investors also monitored a slew of corporate earnings. The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed just below the flatline, with miners shedding 3% to lead losses on the back of the...

www.nbcsandiego.com

NBC San Diego

NBC Los Angeles

