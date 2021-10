Alex Caceres starts off the round aggressive. In the opening minute, Caceres lands a beautiful head kick on Choi. Choi is unfazed at the thud. Caceres outpoints him with a series of kicks, Choi won’t back down however. A body kick landed by Caceres would leave his chin exposed in the middle of the round. Choi would unload a devastating right hand which dropped Caceres. Choi swarmed him on the ground trying to pound away for a finish. He was unable to get it. With Caceres rushing quickly to his feet, Choi landed an illegal knee while Caceres was till grounded. Referee Jason Herzog stops the action to let Caceres recover. A point is taken away from Choi and the fight resumes. Round ends with a battle on the feet.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO