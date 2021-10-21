Vassell, Walker lead balanced Spurs past Magic, 123-97

The Spurs made a lot of roster moves yesterday because, well, they had to. It was the deadline to get the roster trimmed down to 15 guaranteed contracts, so they predictably waived Al-Farouq Aminu. While they were in the act of completing the roster, they picked up former Lakers two-way player and Nets training camp signee Devontae Cook off the waivers and made him their second two-way player. Finally, they exercised the team options of two of their most promising draftees of the last three summers, Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell, to guarantee they are on the roster through at least 2022-23.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO