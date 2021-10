Roman Reigns has been using his new entrance theme, "Head of the Table" since his last title defense against Daniel Bryan back in late April. Since then, it's become as big of a staple of Reigns' onscreen persona as his yearlong Universal Championship reign, and its official post on WWE's YouTube channel has more than six million plays. Reigns praised the final product during an interview with Bleacher Report earlier this week but also revealed that he and Vince McMahon ("The Big Man" as he called him) didn't see eye-to-eye on the song at first.

