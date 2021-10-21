Dajome converts penalty, Whitecaps rally to beat Timbers 3-2

Sacha Kljestan scored on a penalty kick in the final minutes in the LA Galaxy's 2-1 victory over the Portland Timbers on Saturday night. The Galaxy (12-11-6) have won two straight against the Timbers (14-11-4), who ended a four-game winning streak. Kljestan scored in the second minute of second-half stoppage...
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Ryan Gauld and Russell Teibert scored in the first half and the Vancouver Whitecaps beat Sporting Kansas City 2-1 on Sunday night to keep their playoff hopes alive. Eighth-place Vancouver (10-9-10) remained a point outside of a Western Conference postseason berth with five games left. Second-place Sporting (15-7-7) would have clinched a playoff spot with a victory or a tie. Gauld scored on a hard shot in the 23rd minute, and Teibert made it 2-0 in the 37th with a long left-footer. Brian White assisted on both goals. Johnny Russell scored for Kansas City in the 43rd to extend his goals streak to six. Maxime Crepeau made two saves to help Vancouver improve to 6-0-1 at B.C. Place.
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – No. 6 Boston College scored three straight goals, rallying from 2-1 down to beat No. 18 Northeastern 5-3 on Friday night in front of 7,288 fans at Kelley Rink in the Hockey East opener for both teams. The home opener marked the first time that the...
MLS SOCCER: Vancouver scores three times in a 20-minute span of the second half to erase 2-0 deficit and stun Portland.Scoring: Yimmi Chara took a short pass from Cristhian Paredes and calmly placed a low shot inside the left post from 14 yards (1-0 Timbers, 15th minute). Dairon Asprilla found space in the left side of the penalty area at the end of a quick counterattack to blast a close-range shot home off a pass from Yimmi Chara. (2-0 Timbers, 42nd minute). Deiber Caisedo dribbled the ball from the center circle and had the pace to advance all the way...
Vancouver Whitecaps FC (8th in West, 10-9-10) vs Portland Timbers (4th in West, 14-11-4) Date and Time: October 20th, 10:00 pm EST, 7:00 pm PST. Watching: TSN (in Canada) & MLS Live on ESPN+ (in US) Following a win that surprised many over the weekend, the Whitecaps turn their attention...
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jeff Skinner and Tage Thompson scored 23 seconds apart in the third period as the Buffalo Sabres rallied to beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Tuesday. Kyle Okposo and Zemgus Girgensons each added a goal and an assist, and Craig Anderson made 32 saves. After finishing in last place for the fourth time in eight seasons, the Sabres are 3-0 for the first time since 2008 and only the fifth time in franchise history. Bo Horvat and Justin Dowling scored for the Canucks in their second straight loss, and Thatcher Demko stopped 38 shots.
Cristian Dajome converted an 82nd-minute penalty kick and the visiting Vancouver Whitecaps rallied from a two-goal halft-ime deficit to complete a crucial 3-2 victory over the Portland Timbers on Wednesday night. Before Dajome scored his ninth goal of the season, Brian White scored his team-leading 11th to tie the match,...
BEAVERTON, Ore. — The Portland Timbers have played 15 games this season on short rest — fewer than the five or six days a team would get if Major League Soccer games were only on weekends. In this year’s Wednesday and Thursday games, the Timbers are 5-6-4 (W-L-D), part of the reason the team currently sits fourth in league’s Western Conference.
If the Loons make the MLS playoffs, they probably won't back into them in a Western Conference where the pursuers just won't lose. But they might just back-heel their way there. The Loons rode their resolve, star midfielder Emanuel Reynoso's inexplicable vision and the back of one of his heels...
With a two-goal lead over a Cascadia rival on a soggy night at Providence Park, the Portland Timbers were well-positioned to earn an important win and solidify their playoff positioning. Then the rain stopped, and the Timbers lead evaporated right with it. Vancouver scored three goals in 19 minutes in...
Welcome back to the post-slab pint where I break down the good and the bad (pint in hand) from the previous Portland Timbers game or, in this case, games. I won't sugarcoat it. The last two matches have been a real gut-punch for the Timbers, who have dropped six points over the span of five days to the LA Galaxy and Vancouver Whitecaps.
The Vancouver Whitecaps made a stunning 3-2 comeback win against the Portland Timbers on Wednesday. Let’s look at how the individual players got on. He had three shots on target and two of them went in. But I think that was more down to the two goals being from players who were put under zero pressure. The one save was pretty impressive, he looked confident on crosses and displayed some top class shithousery in stoppage time.
The Portland Timbers blew a two-goal lead in Providence Park in their 3-2 defeat to the Vancouver Whitecaps on Wednesday. The Timbers have now lost consecutive matches for the first time since July. A playoff position, that was just a week ago thought to be secure, is now teetering on...
PORTLAND, Ore. – First half goals from Yimmi Chara and Dairon Asprilla were offset by three second half tallies from the visitors as the Portland Timbers lost 3-2 to Vancouver Whitecaps FC Wednesday night at Providence Park. MATCHCENTER: Stats and Boxscore. Match Moments. 9' - CHANCE (POR) - On a...
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Dominique Badji and Diego Rubio each scored a goal, Braian Galván had two assists, and the Colorado Rapids beat the Portland Timbers 2-0. Badji’s header in first-half stoppage time opened the scoring and Rubio scored in the 63rd minute for Colorado (15-6-10). Portland (14-13-4) has lost three straight following a eight-game unbeaten streak that included seven wins.
ABERDEEN, S.D. – The weather may be cooling, but the St. Cloud State University volleyball team is hot as the summer sun on blacktop. The #13 Huskies earned their 11th win in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) play in dramatic fashion Friday evening, rallying to beat (RV) Northern State University for a 3-2 (17-25, 25-22, 23-25, 25-22, 15-11) road win. Thanks to the victory, St. Cloud State is now 16-4 overall with an 11-1 mark in NSIC play.
