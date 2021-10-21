Dajome converts penalty, Whitecaps rally to beat Timbers 3-2

The Vancouver Whitecaps made a stunning 3-2 comeback win against the Portland Timbers on Wednesday. Let’s look at how the individual players got on. He had three shots on target and two of them went in. But I think that was more down to the two goals being from players who were put under zero pressure. The one save was pretty impressive, he looked confident on crosses and displayed some top class shithousery in stoppage time.

MLS ・ 4 DAYS AGO