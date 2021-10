The federal government wants to know exactly what big tech companies are doing with all the personal information they’re collecting from users of their payment services. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is ordering tech giants Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, PayPal, and Square (CashApp) to turn over information on their business practices, including whether they might engage in invasive surveillance of consumers in order to sell user information to third parties or use it for price discrimination, the bureau said Thursday. It also said it would study Chinese-owned payment services Alipay and WeChat.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 4 DAYS AGO