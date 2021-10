The donation was made possible by proceeds from the first “Play Yellow for Children’s Hospitals” golf event ever held in North Dakota, organized by the Foundation. “The Dakota Credit Union Foundation’s mission includes advancing the communities we serve through cooperative support and action for children’s charities and programs,” Jeff Olson, president/CEO of Dakota Credit Union Association, said in a statement. “Dakotas’ credit unions have a long history of supporting our CMN Hospitals, and we are thrilled to be able to make this donation to help fund the ongoing care for the children who are being treated at Sanford Children’s Hospital.”

CHARITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO