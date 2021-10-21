Brandy Zdan shares her darkest moments in new album ‘Falcon’

When an artist is as well-traveled and established as Brandi Carlile, certain facets of their sound will become more appealing. She’s traversed the worlds of pop, Americana, folk and country, and people disagree on what her best mode is. Her most recent album, In These Silent Days, is one of her cleanest yet, with little in the way of country twang. Instead, it’s based in piano ballads, acoustic folk and a couple of rock songs. She’s at her best with her guitar and her own backing vocals, delivering devastating portraits of her children and love. Still, the rock songs do a good job of incorporating her vocal idiosyncrasies, and they come out decently. Sadly, the piano-based songs aren’t nearly as interesting, dragging down what could’ve been an outstanding album into “very good” territory.
