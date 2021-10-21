CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandy Zdan shares her darkest moments in new album ‘Falcon’

By Tara Low
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNashville-based artist Brandy Zdan has been through quite a few dark moments over the last two years and she opens up about these moments in her upcoming album Falcon set to drop on October 29, 2021. Zdan describes the album as, “Falcon is my story of the last two years,” Zdan...

Delyn Grey Releases Empowerment Anthem – “Set Me Free”

Toronto’s alt-rock singer-songwriter Delyn Grey recently released her new single/music video, “Set Me Free.”. Delyn explains, “This song is release, it’s relief and empowerment. It’s moving forward and getting it done. When I was first starting to pursue music, a lot of people told me I should make it my Plan B, a hobby, because I didn’t have anything unique to offer. I was 15. No one, let alone a 15-year-old, should ever be told they shouldn’t work towards pursuing something that gives them purpose. Music was never a hobby for me, I just couldn’t have that relationship with it and I needed people to know that. I needed myself to know that I was rooting for me, that I had my back no matter what came my way, and that I would make it past the snide and/or uninformed comments about MY life choices. Despite having written this song several years ago, it holds a huge place in my heart and comforts me any time I listen to it.”
Brandy Zdan – “The Worst Thing”: Local Artist of the Week

Brandy Zdan is Lightning 100’s Local Artist of the Week! Zdan recently released a new single titled “The Worst Thing,” which is the third single she has released in anticipation of her upcoming album Falcon. “The Worst Thing” is accompanied by a music video that was directed by Taylor McFadden and co-produced by McFadden and Zdan.
Pitchfork

Jon Hopkins Shares Excerpt of New Album Music for Psychedelic Therapy: Listen

Jon Hopkins is releasing the new album Music for Psychedelic Therapy on November 12 (digital/CD) and February 11 (LP) via Domino. Following “Sit Around the Fire”—a collaboration East Forest and featuring the late guru Ram Dass—Hopkins has shared an excerpt featuring two songs from the album’s back half. Listen to it below.
American Teeth Shares New Single “Kickflip” – Debut Album Coming Soon

American Teeth, the alter ego of musical artist ego of Elijah Noll, who collaborates alongside producer Colin Brittain (All Time Low, A Day To Remember, One Ok Rock, Papa Roach, Sueco) has dropped a new single, “Kickflip.” The track comes of their just announced debut full-length album We Should Be Having Fun, releasing on October 29th, 2021 via Fearless Records. Listen to the track now!
Aesop Rock and Blockhead Announce New Album, Share New Video: Watch

Aesop Rock and Blockhead have announced their new collaborative album Garbology with a video for its first single “Jazz Hands.” Check out the Rob Shaw–directed clip below. Garbology is due out November 12 via Rhymesayers. In the 2000s, Blockhead produced Aesop Rock’s “Daylight” and “None Shall Pass,” but Garbology is...
Nicole Atkins Announces New Album ‘Memphis Ice’ & Shares Single

Singer-songwriter Nicole Atkins returns with the new album Memphis Ice through Silver Lock Records on December 10. The reworked version of Atkins’ 2020 LP Italian Ice features lead single “Promised Land” and will be accompanied by a livestream performance of the album. Atkins recorded the cabaret-style Memphis Ice live at...
Adele Is in a "Strong Place" After Finishing Her New Album, 30

Adele is opening up about what it took to finish her highly anticipated new album, 30, set to release next month. In a new interview with BBC's Radio 1 Breakfast with Greg James, the "Easy on Me" singer shared that she feels she's in a "stronger place" after finishing her fourth studio album, which she's previously revealed is all about the aftermath of divorce. The new project was also simultaneously "bloody hard to make," according to the singer.
Julia Shapiro Gets Existential and Experimental on Her New Album Zorked

Julia Shapiro, patron saint of the Seattle indie music scene (see: Chastity Belt, CHILDBIRTH, Who Is She?), packed her bags and moved to the sunnier climes of Los Angeles in March 2020. That same month … well, we all know what happened. Isolated and far from all that she held near and dear, Shapiro had an identity crisis that spiraled into an existential crisis, as well. “I had no friends. I was alone. I asked myself, ‘Why am I here?’ Just every day: ‘Why am I here?’” she recalls in a press release for her new solo effort, Zorked (definition of “zorked”: being in an altered state of mind, be that high, exhausted, drunk, etc.).
Cassandra Jenkins Meditates on Life’s Fragmentation on Her Immersive New Album

In summer 2019, the 52-year-old songwriter David Cloud Berman took his own life in an apartment in Park Slope, Brooklyn. Known and beloved for his songwriting vehicle Silver Jews, Berman surprised fans in 2019 with a new project, Purple Mountains, and its eponymous album, his first for 11 years. Shortly after its release, he was due to tour with fellow Brooklynite Cassandra Jenkins, whose 2021 release, An Overview on Phenomenal Nature, eulogizes her late friend more than once. “You’re gone / You’re everywhere,” she muses on the foreboding and deeply moving “Ambiguous Norway”.
Album Review: Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days

When an artist is as well-traveled and established as Brandi Carlile, certain facets of their sound will become more appealing. She’s traversed the worlds of pop, Americana, folk and country, and people disagree on what her best mode is. Her most recent album, In These Silent Days, is one of her cleanest yet, with little in the way of country twang. Instead, it’s based in piano ballads, acoustic folk and a couple of rock songs. She’s at her best with her guitar and her own backing vocals, delivering devastating portraits of her children and love. Still, the rock songs do a good job of incorporating her vocal idiosyncrasies, and they come out decently. Sadly, the piano-based songs aren’t nearly as interesting, dragging down what could’ve been an outstanding album into “very good” territory.
Richard Carpenter Shares Piano Rendition Of ‘Close To You’ From New Album

Richard Carpenter has released “(They Long To Be) Close To You,” the first single from his highly anticipated forthcoming album, Richard Carpenter’s Piano Songbook, arriving on January 14, 2022. “As far as ‘Close To You’ being a part of this album, the arrangement I put together for Karen and me...
Adele Says Her New Album 30 Was “Bloody Hard to Make”

Adele explained that the reason it took so long for her latest album, 30, to come out is that she had a very hard time reaching a place where she felt strong enough to be so vulnerable with her fans. The pop star said during an interview on the BBC...
Clutch share new album update

Clutch are sharing a social media update on their plans to record new music. “New album begins today,” wrote the band on October 15 as part of an Instagram repost of some fan-filmed footage from a recent show. “Stay tuned!”. Earlier this month, the Maryland outfit postponed the final three...
Black Country, New Road Announce New Album, Share Single

Black Country, New Road rung in 2021 with the release of their debut album For the first time, becoming critical darlings all over the world. Today (Oct. 12), they go two for two with the announcement of their forthcoming album Ants From Up There, set for release on Feb. 4, 2022, via Ninja Tune.
Band of Horses Announce New Album, Share Lead Single “Crutch”

Band of Horses will drop Things Are Great, their first studio album in over five years. To celebrate, the band has already shared “Crutch,” the LP’s lead single. “I think like a lot of my songs, ‘Crutch’ starts with something from my real life,” explains BoH founder Ben Bridwell. “Obviously ‘Crutch’ means some of the things that I was dependent on. My relationship for one. I think I wanted to say, ‘I’ve got a crush on you,’ and I thought it was funny how relationships also feel like crutches. I feel like everybody has had a time when nothing goes right and you still have to carry on. I think that feeling hits you in this song even if you don’t know what the specifics are.”
Summer Walker Challenges Fans To Obtain Hard Drive Of Her New Album

If you want to hear Summer Walker’s new album early, you’re going to have to work for it. Summer announced on her Instagram that her team will be going to random cities and putting the hard drive to her second album Still Over It in a glass box where fans will try to break it with a hammer. The first city on her list is New York where she in an Instagram post said fans “came with the timbs and black forces energy” and actually broke the case to win the hard drive.
Sines Gives You a Series of Moments on New Album

Sines certainly has an eye for talent. The West Coast based producer/musician/artist displays an unerring knack for getting the right helping hands on his latest LP, A Series of Moments, to make them last well after the songs go off, in some instances. Several of the tunes are accompanied by...
Bastille announce fourth album and share new single ‘No Bad Days’

Bastille have announced the release of a brand new album called ‘Give Me The Future’ – listen to band’s latest single ‘No Bad Days’ below. The band’s fourth studio album, which is set to arrive on February 4, 2022, is “a tribute to humanity in a tech age and reflects on the strangeness of living through times that can feel like science fiction.”
