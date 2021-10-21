Brandy Zdan shares her darkest moments in new album ‘Falcon’

Toronto’s alt-rock singer-songwriter Delyn Grey recently released her new single/music video, “Set Me Free.”. Delyn explains, “This song is release, it’s relief and empowerment. It’s moving forward and getting it done. When I was first starting to pursue music, a lot of people told me I should make it my Plan B, a hobby, because I didn’t have anything unique to offer. I was 15. No one, let alone a 15-year-old, should ever be told they shouldn’t work towards pursuing something that gives them purpose. Music was never a hobby for me, I just couldn’t have that relationship with it and I needed people to know that. I needed myself to know that I was rooting for me, that I had my back no matter what came my way, and that I would make it past the snide and/or uninformed comments about MY life choices. Despite having written this song several years ago, it holds a huge place in my heart and comforts me any time I listen to it.”

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO