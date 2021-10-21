Outstanding Candidate

A man known for his years of service has been named the recipient of the Vernal Chamber Outstanding Public Service Award. Marty Young and his family came to Vernal in 2001 when he became the senior minister of the Vernal Christian Church. After 20 years of dedication to the community and his ministry, Young retired in February of this year. “In addition to leading and supporting congregationally related projects, like annual summer Bible Camps, Fall Harvest Festivals, Candle Light Christmas Eve Services open to the entire community, they joined the efforts of other agencies to host and co-sponsor annual Back to School Supply Drives, Coat and Winter Clothing Drives as well as Turning Point Homeless Shelter, when it was in operation.” Their service also extended beyond the community as they took humanitarian trips to Haiti, Cambodia, and Austria. Marty has served on committees, narrated local Christmas concerts, and served as a courtside announcer at high school athletic events, among many other acts of service.

VERNAL, UT ・ 13 DAYS AGO