Dr. Caitlin Bass joins Flagler Health+ Primary Care

Dr. Ryan Sod, Chiropractic Physician, has joined the team at First State Health & Wellness in Rehoboth Beach. Dr. Sod, a graduate of Palmer College of Chiropractic, integrates chiropractic care with rehabilitation services for optimal pain relief and healing without drugs or surgery. “My chiropractic education and clinical experience have prepared me to provide our community with the most effective and efficient evidence-based clinical practice,” he says. “My goal as a clinician is to implement chiropractic adjustments, soft tissue mobilizations, and acupuncture in order to allow for greater utilization of rehabilitative exercises. I will strive to empower you, the patient, to take an active role in your care plan by teaching you what can be done in and outside of our clinic in order to help you get well and stay well.”

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO