Valdimar Jóhannsson's Lamb follows a couple in rural Iceland as they navigate becoming new parents to "a strange and unnatural newborn". Take a peek at this exclusive clip from the movie, featuring Maria's (Noomi Rapace) nightmare sequence. We won't spoil it, but for us it definitely invoked a couple of quotes. A little Polanski, "What have you done to its eyes!" or maybe even a bit of Bukowski, "Those damn eyes... etc." Of course, we can't help but picture ourselves in this very scenario, and the only response we could think of was, "Ewe gotta be kidding me." Truth be told, we would probably be too scared to think of anything even remotely punny. Anyway, enjoy.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO