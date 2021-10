On Wednesday, October 6th, the Brooksville Woman’s Club celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month. Members and guests enjoyed a luncheon that included traditional Hispanic dishes, such as pulled pork and fried plantains. Wevlyn Graves, president of the club, read a proclamation from the County Commission. It stated in part, “Florida has the third largest population of Hispanics in the country with 26.4% in the state and 14.8% in Hernando County. Hispanics in the United States have helped establish America as a place of freedom and opportunity and continue to enrich our nation’s character.”

