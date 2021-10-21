Video: Human remains found during manhunt for Brian Laundrie

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — A 39-year-old is dead after police say suspects broke into a Seaford home, shot them, and then set the house on fire. The incident happened at 2:11 a.m. in the 11000 block of Hastings Farm Road. According to Delaware State Police, the Seaford Fire Department responded to the house for a fire. Once the fire was out, crews found the victim dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Troopers said the initial investigation revealed “unknown suspects” forced their way into the home and fired multiple rounds. The victim was hit once and fell to the living room floor. “The suspects then set a fire in the living room before fleeing the residence on foot,” the release said. The incident is still under investigation, and an autopsy is underway. Anyone with information should call 302-752-3864.

SEAFORD, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO