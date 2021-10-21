CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Video: Human remains found during manhunt for Brian Laundrie

Fox5 KVVU
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FBI confirming human remains have been found in the...

www.fox5vegas.com

enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie Killed Real Owner Of Skeletal Remains Found In Carlton Reserve? Spooky Theory Highlights Possibility

Brian Laundrie reportedly killed someone and made it look like the remains were his, a new theory claimed. After one month of search, the FBI Denver Division confirmed that the human remains found at the T. Marby Carlton, Jr. Memorial Reserve and Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park are those of Laundrie. The fugitive's backpack and a notebook were also found on the scene, suggesting that Gabby Petito's fiancé is already dead.
deseret.com

The real reason why Brian Laundrie’s family never spoke to police

Brian Laundrie’s family attorney, Steven Bertolino, recently revealed why Brian Laundrie’s parents never spoke to the police about Gabby Petito. Laundrie is a missing person of interest in the disappearance and murder of Gabby Petito, his girlfriend. The couple lived together in North Port, Florida. Over the summer, the couple...
The Independent

Brian Laundrie – update: Police admit surveillance mistakes and say ‘sighting’ of fugitive was his mother

Authorities have admitted that they mistook Brian Laundrie’s mother for the young, male fugitive, leading North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison to erroneously claim he knew where he was located during a press conference in September. Meanwhile, Steven Bertolino, the lawyer for Chris and Roberta Laundrie, said Mr Laundrie will be cremated without a funeral. His parents acknowledged the death of their son in a short and unemotional statement, released through their lawyer, and asked for privacy.The Petito-Schmidt family attorney, Rick Stafford, have said they would not make any statements on the identification of Gabby Petito’s former fiance until...
Outsider.com

Brian Laundrie’s Dad Has Three Words for News Crews on First Time Leaving House Since Son’s Remains Found

After more than a month of searching for person-of-interest Brian Laundrie, his remains were finally found in a Florida wildlife reserve. Now, his family wants time to grieve. Chris and Roberta Laundrie were subject to hateful messages and protesters. This is largely due to speculation they knew more about Gabby Petito’s death than they were saying. However, the family that just lost their son want it all to be over. And Chris Laundrie had some words for the press that constantly surrounds the home.
