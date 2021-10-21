Kathy’s Gardening Guide: Low Maintenance Landscaping

Dear Neil: Is this tree worth keeping here (see photo)? I really need a tree in this spot where an old Arizona ash died and had to be taken out. Answer: The closer photo you sent looks like a “common persimmon.” That’s the accepted name for the native persimmon (Diospyros virginiana) that grows from Central Texas east and north across the eastern half of the United States. It’s a rather pretty tree with dark green leaves that turn colorful fall shades. It produces fruit that attracts birds, raccoons, squirrels and other wildlife. However, the fruit, and the tree in general, are messy. Tent caterpillars love it, for example, and can drape themselves over entire trees within just a few days. If my ID is correct, your location seems very close to the building in the near background. I would plant a better species of tree a few feet farther out.

