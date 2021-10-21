Ocean Palms Elementary School races past fundraising goal

HAINES – Haines Elementary School is among the top 30% of elementary schools in the state of Oregon. This makes Haines a U.S. News Best Elementary School. “At Haines Elementary School, 67% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math, and 77% scored at or above that level for reading. Compared with the district, the school did better in math and better in reading, according to this metric. In Baker School District 5J, 58% of students tested at or above the proficient level for reading, and 39% tested at or above that level for math. Haines Elementary School did better in math and better in reading in this metric compared with students across the state. In Oregon, 52% of students tested at or above the proficient level for reading, and 40% tested at or above that level for math.

1 DAY AGO