Ocean Palms Elementary School races past fundraising goal

Pattison Elementary’s annual Colt Bolt Fun Run & Fundraiser, organized by the Parent Teacher Association (PTA), recently raised a record-breaking $103,000. 1,178 students and their families, 128 teachers and staff, countless volunteers, and 20 sponsors participated in the two-week fundraising campaign designed to build school spirit, encourage a healthy lifestyle, and raise funds for school needs and PTA events and services. In the past few years, the funds were used to purchase a book vending machine for the library, professional development for teachers and new playground equipment. Funds have also been used to support PTA programs like International Festival, Daddy/Daughter Dance, Mother/Son Game Night, Carnival and more.
Comments / 0