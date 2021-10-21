CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Ocean Palms Elementary School races past fundraising goal

pontevedrarecorder.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOcean Palms Elementary School sped past its fundraising goal of $50,000, by raising nearly $100,000, at this year’s Otter Run, which took place on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. Students raced...

pontevedrarecorder.com

Comments / 0

Related
thekatynews.com

Pattison Elementary’s Annual Colt Bolt Fun Run & Fundraiser

Pattison Elementary’s annual Colt Bolt Fun Run & Fundraiser, organized by the Parent Teacher Association (PTA), recently raised a record-breaking $103,000. 1,178 students and their families, 128 teachers and staff, countless volunteers, and 20 sponsors participated in the two-week fundraising campaign designed to build school spirit, encourage a healthy lifestyle, and raise funds for school needs and PTA events and services. In the past few years, the funds were used to purchase a book vending machine for the library, professional development for teachers and new playground equipment. Funds have also been used to support PTA programs like International Festival, Daddy/Daughter Dance, Mother/Son Game Night, Carnival and more.
PATTISON, TX
WGAU

UNG sets goal for scholarship fundraising drive

This fall’s University of North Georgia RISE Crowdfunding campaign aims to raise $104,500 to support 16 student scholarship funds. The fundraising effort begins Oct. 15, the start of UNG’s Gold Rush Weekend 2021, and wraps up Nov. 12, the day after the university’s annual Scholarship Gala. “I hope the UNG...
DAHLONEGA, GA
WHIZ

Perry Elementary Has Their Largest Fundraiser This Weekend, Fall Festival

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Perry Elementary Fall Festival will be going on today and tomorrow at the White Pillars House. The Perry Fall Festival is one of the largest fundraisers that consist of raffles to win many prizes, food trucks, a petting zoo and more. The proceeds earned go towards the school’s resources and activities, according to Katie Linville, the Treasurer of the Parent Teacher Organization.
ZANESVILLE, OH
Mining Journal

Gilbert Elementary School student honored by company

It isn’t often we use this space to honor the individual accomplishments of very young students, but that’s what we have the pleasure of doing today. That student is Gilbert Elementary School third-grader Ruby Derwin, the daughter of Sarah and T.J. Derwin. It turns out that Ruby is among just...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fundraising#Shark#Palms#Dalmatians#Training For Warriors
947wls.com

These are Illinois’ best elementary and high schools

Reportedly, the following lists indicate the best elementary and high schools throughout Illinois. The rankings were based on student performances and math and reading proficiency. So, for those of you looking to move somewhere in Illinois with a better school district, these lists are for you…. Skinner North Elementary School.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Oakland Press

Elementary principal celebrates fundraising mark with rooftop celebration

Valerie Grimes, principal of Houghton Elementary, had kissed a pig to raise money for the school’s PTA budget. This year she promised to go higher, literally. On Oct. 5 Grimes, despite her fear of heights, spent hours on the school’s roof after challenging members to raise $10,000 this year. The fundraising period was between Sept. 15 and Oct. 15, with the community helping hit the mark by Oct. 1.
ADVOCACY
manhassetpress.com

Elementary School Students Plant Vegetables In The Garden

Manhasset elementary school students at Munsey Park and Shelter Rock schools were thrilled to have the opportunity to plant in their school gardens with their teachers earlier this month. Students were able to compare different varieties of kale and lettuce and planted from both seed and seedling. They also planted...
MANHASSET, NY
westseattleblog.com

HALLOWEEN: Spooky school fundraiser

Now less than three weeks until Halloween! Another chance for spooky fun – and/or treats – is offered in one of the latest school fundraisers to hit the WSB inbox. This one’s from the award-winning Alki Elementary PTA:. Alki Elementary PTA is back this year with some spooktacular Halloween items...
KING COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
clemmonscourier.net

Activities at Southwest Elementary part of fundraising week

Southwest Elementary School students and staff participated in a color fun run on Friday, serving as the conclusion to the annual PTA-organized, homegrown direct donation Wild, Wild Southwest “Under the Sea” fundraiser week. The campaign kicked off on Oct. 8 with three schoolwide pep rallies. By Tuesday morning, Oct. 12, the original $20,000 goal was met. PTA then “doubled the bubble” with a new goal of $40,000, only to be blown away as the school continued to exceed that amount, all the way to $62,229. The fundraising event is in its fifth year and has raised $191,000 to date, with this year’s campaign scheduled to close out on Oct. 31.
CLEMMONS, NC
voicenewsnebraska.com

Waverly continues to work toward pool fundraising goal

WAVERLY – The Waverly Aquatic Center received word earlier this month that the National Park Services had finally confirmed its approval of the $400,000 Nebraska Game and Parks grant that had been announce this past spring. "This means that we can... Sorry! A subscription is required to view the rest...
WAVERLY, NE
farmerpublishing.com

Tarkio Elementary installs new soccer goals

New soccer goals were recently installed on Tarkio Elementary’s playground. The Tarkio High School ag students put them together. The students have been having a ball at recess, taking advantage of the new equipment to play some exciting games of soccer. (Jayme Wood photo)
TARKIO, MO
Independent Herald

Honor Roll: Oneida Elementary School

Oneida Elementary School has announced its honors roll from the first nine-week grading period. Making the first honors roll in fourth grade were Abigail Hamby, Addison Chambers, Aliyah Harness, Colt Phillips, Eli Burress, Grace Bachali, Grayson Barnes, Hudson Culver, Jackson Smith, Kaycee Griffith, Maddox Jeffers, Paizleigh Lowe, Sarah Armstrong and Shayden Lay.
ONEIDA, TN
fortlauderdaleconnex.com

13th Annual Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation Ocean Affair Dinner & Fundraiser

The Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation (GHOF) will host its 13th annual fundraising banquet to raise awareness of and funds for ocean conservation with an in-person celebration on Friday, October 29 from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Lauderdale Yacht Club, 1725 Southeast 12th Street, in Fort Lauderdale. Attire is island cocktail. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, tickets are limited.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
emporia.edu

ESU Exceeds Initial Fundraising Goal

Together, Forward to continue with ultimate goal of $75M. An ambitious fundraising campaign launched in the midst of a pandemic exceeded expectations, leaders of the Emporia State University Foundation announced during Homecoming 2021 activities on Friday, Oct. 22. Together, Forward: A Campaign for Emporia State will continue with a new stretch goal.
EMPORIA, KS
Midland Daily News

Throwback: Longview Elementary School

Longview Elementary, located on Lemke Street near Bay City Road, opened in the fall 1948, and at the time was said to be one of Midland County's most modern schools. After four unsuccessful elections and bitter opposition, bond issues were passed in September 1946 allowing for adequate education facilities to the overcrowded McGill district.
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
elkhornmediagroup.com

Haines Elementary among top 30% elementary schools in Oregon

HAINES – Haines Elementary School is among the top 30% of elementary schools in the state of Oregon. This makes Haines a U.S. News Best Elementary School. “At Haines Elementary School, 67% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math, and 77% scored at or above that level for reading. Compared with the district, the school did better in math and better in reading, according to this metric. In Baker School District 5J, 58% of students tested at or above the proficient level for reading, and 39% tested at or above that level for math. Haines Elementary School did better in math and better in reading in this metric compared with students across the state. In Oregon, 52% of students tested at or above the proficient level for reading, and 40% tested at or above that level for math.
pontevedrarecorder.com

Oakleaf band marches away with four first-place awards at competition

FLEMING ISLAND – The Oakleaf High School marching band of Orange Park won Grand Champion honors with four first-place awards and two seconds to become one of eight to qualify for the state championships at the Fleming Island Golden Eagle Classic Marching Band Competition on Oct. 9. The Golden Regiment...
FLEMING ISLAND, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

Ribault Garden Club Fun with Flowers is back

The Ribault Garden Club Fun with Flowers has announced its schedule. Fun with Flowers is open to the public, but participants must have a reservation as space is limited. The cost is $24 for each session. Payment is by cash or check, debit or credit card at the door only. For registration, contact Debbie Safford at 904-280-8487 or by email at lookgood2@comcast.net.
LIFESTYLE
pontevedrarecorder.com

THE PLAYERS new volunteer registration begins Nov. 3

Before we know it will be March and 2022 version of the THE PLAYERS Championship will be underway. Registration for anyone interested in volunteering with the tournament for the first time opens Nov. 3. Returning volunteer registration began on Sept. 15. Gathering volunteers is part of the planning that goes...
CHARITIES
WTAP

Batman visits Lubeck Elementary School

LUBECK, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Tuesday, students and staff at Lubeck Elementary School began their school day with a special visit from Batman. The visit was part of Red Ribbon Week. Red Ribbon Week is an annual national campaign to promote a healthy, drug-free lifestyle. During his visit, Batman spoke...

Comments / 0

Community Policy