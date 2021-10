SONOMA COUNTY (CBS SF) – Two people were arrested in Sonoma County over the weekend on multiple drug charges after deputies said they seized tens of thousands of suspected fentanyl pills. Around 8 a.m. Sunday, a deputy pulled over the pair near Highway 101 at Old Redwood Highway in the city of Windsor in connection with a search warrant. Deputies said the warrant was connected to an investigation from the department’s Property / Narcotics unit. During a search of the vehicle, detectives said they found about 40,000 pills of the powerful narcotic. Deputies said Jennifer Zografos, a 37-year-old transient, and Cesar Olvera-Cornejo, a...

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO