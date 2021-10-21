CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Video: Human remains found during manhunt for Brian Laundrie

Eyewitness News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FBI confirming human remains have been found in the...

www.wfsb.com

Comments / 0

Related
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie Killed Real Owner Of Skeletal Remains Found In Carlton Reserve? Spooky Theory Highlights Possibility

Brian Laundrie reportedly killed someone and made it look like the remains were his, a new theory claimed. After one month of search, the FBI Denver Division confirmed that the human remains found at the T. Marby Carlton, Jr. Memorial Reserve and Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park are those of Laundrie. The fugitive's backpack and a notebook were also found on the scene, suggesting that Gabby Petito's fiancé is already dead.
PUBLIC SAFETY
deseret.com

The real reason why Brian Laundrie’s family never spoke to police

Brian Laundrie’s family attorney, Steven Bertolino, recently revealed why Brian Laundrie’s parents never spoke to the police about Gabby Petito. Laundrie is a missing person of interest in the disappearance and murder of Gabby Petito, his girlfriend. The couple lived together in North Port, Florida. Over the summer, the couple...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Brian Laundrie – update: Police admit surveillance mistakes and say ‘sighting’ of fugitive was his mother

Authorities have admitted that they mistook Brian Laundrie’s mother for the young, male fugitive, leading North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison to erroneously claim he knew where he was located during a press conference in September. Meanwhile, Steven Bertolino, the lawyer for Chris and Roberta Laundrie, said Mr Laundrie will be cremated without a funeral. His parents acknowledged the death of their son in a short and unemotional statement, released through their lawyer, and asked for privacy.The Petito-Schmidt family attorney, Rick Stafford, have said they would not make any statements on the identification of Gabby Petito’s former fiance until...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manhunt#Fbi#Cnn#Human Remains#Police#Carlton Reserve#Wfts#Moab#Dept#Cnn Wire
Outsider.com

Brian Laundrie’s Dad Has Three Words for News Crews on First Time Leaving House Since Son’s Remains Found

After more than a month of searching for person-of-interest Brian Laundrie, his remains were finally found in a Florida wildlife reserve. Now, his family wants time to grieve. Chris and Roberta Laundrie were subject to hateful messages and protesters. This is largely due to speculation they knew more about Gabby Petito’s death than they were saying. However, the family that just lost their son want it all to be over. And Chris Laundrie had some words for the press that constantly surrounds the home.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
CBS Miami

Teen Sister Of Officer Yandy Chirino’s Accused Killer Taken Into Custody

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police have arrested the sister of the teenager accused of killing a Hollywood police officer, according to CBS4 news partner the Miami Herald. Jason Banegas, 18, was allegedly breaking into cars Sunday, October 17, when he was confronted by Officer Yandy Chirino. Banegas reportedly told police he felt “disrespected” by the officer and panicked, adding that he intended to kill himself and not Chirino and the gun went off during their scuffle. CBS4 was told the accused killer’s sister was wanted by Miami-Dade police for allegedly stealing the gun that was used in the shooting.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Vigil honors Sunrise mom who police say was killed by a convicted murderer

The confessed killer of single mom Erika Verdecia used heavy rocks to sink her body into the murky canal that might have become her watery grave. Verdecia, 33, was last seen by her family on Sept. 24, when she walked out of the Sunrise home she shared with her parents and never came back. Her body was found on Oct. 16 in a Davie canal along Orange Drive after the killer’s girlfriend tipped off ...
SUNRISE, FL
Eyewitness News

North Carolina man identified as victim of John Wayne Gacy

CHICAGO (AP) — A North Carolina man who moved to Chicago was one of the victims of John Wayne Gacy, who was convicted of killing 33 young men and boys in the 1970s, authorities said Monday. Francis Wayne Alexander would have been 21 or 22 years old when Gacy killed...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Austin

Fully vaccinated man dies, wife's warning

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla. - A family in Florida is heartbroken and shocked after a fully-vaccinated, 58-year-old man with no co-morbid conditions died of COVID-19. "He was a beautiful, handsome, strong, healthy, kindhearted guy who was loved by so many people,” said Jamie Konidare, Vincent Konidare’s wife. A proud father...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

‘Case not closed’: Sheriff probes how 3-year-old boy missing for 3 days found alive by a ‘Good Samaritan’

Investigators will continue to probe the disappearance of Christopher Ramierez after the three-year-old boy was found alive in the woods by a man guided by “divine intervention”.The toddler was found naked five miles from his Texas home after reportedly chasing a dog into the woods.He survived for three days until he was found on Saturday by a man who says he was compelled by the Holy Spirit to search a wooded area of Grimes County, about 50 miles northwest of Houston.“The case is not closed,” Sheriff Don Sowell said in an interview with local broadcaster KWTX News 10.“Our investigators, including...
PUBLIC SAFETY
truecrimedaily

2 men dead, woman found shackled and beaten after meeting suspect on dating app

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (TCD) -- A call regarding a "possible kidnapping and murder" led police officers to discover a shackled female victim and a dead male. Evansville Police Department Sergeant Anna Gray said in a press conference that officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Stinson Avenue at approximately 11 p.m. Tuesday to assist Indiana State Police with the call.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Lawrence Post

Woman shot her neighbor 5 times because she became angry after she overheard the victim verbally mistreating her child; sentenced

According to the court documents, the 37-year-old woman was sentenced to to 32 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to charges of attempted murder and menacing. The woman was sentenced on Thursday, prosecutors said. She allegedly shot her neighbor multiple times over a parenting dispute. The shooting left the 28-year-old victim in critical condition for weeks. Authorities say that at the time of her arrest, the defendant, Tiera Kelley, showed no remorse for nearly murdering her neighbor.
PUBLIC SAFETY
maggrand.com

Gabby Petito’s mom fires back after Brian Laundrie’s lawyer issues statement on autopsy report

Gabby Petito’s mom slammed Brian Laundrie’s lawyer, Steven Bertolino, after he called Gabby Petito’s death a “tragedy” on Tuesday. Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue revealed that Gabby’s homicide was caused by “manual strangulation.”. Gabby’s remains were discovered in Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest on September 19, approximately four weeks after...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy